Trail Camera Thieves Hate This Trick

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Sign up for the Outdoor Life Newsletter Get the hottest outdoor news—plus a free month of onX Hunt Elite. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Trail cameras are powerful scouting tools and great for keeping an eye on your property, but they’re also valuable. A trespasser or opportunistic thief will gladly snatch your camera if they see it.

Most trail cameras have a camo pattern or natural color, but their shiny plastic exterior and square edges still make them stand out like a sore thumb. Here’s how you can quickly and cheaply, give your trail camera a 3D camouflage makeover that will make it practically invisible.

Read Next: The 5 Best Cellular Trail Cameras, Tested and Reviewed

What You Need

Inststructions

Step 1: Tape off the camera’s lens, sensor, and flash.

Step 2: Spray the adhesive on the camera.

Step 3: Apply leaves and bark to the trail camera.

Step 4: Use Micro Cord to hang your trail camera instead of the standard strap. A taught line hitch or trucker’s hitch knot work well for securing the camera.

Final Tips

If I’m hanging a trail camera in an area where people could see it, I’ll bring a climbing stick and put the camera above eye line. If stealth is your priority it’s best to use a no-glow, also called a black IR flash, which isn’t visible to humans like a low-glow (red IR) flash.