Trail Camera Thieves Hate This Trick

Trail cameras are powerful scouting tools and great for keeping an eye on your property, but they’re also valuable. A trespasser or opportunistic thief will gladly snatch your camera if they see it.
Most trail cameras have a camo pattern or natural color, but their shiny plastic exterior and square edges still make them stand out like a sore thumb. Here’s how you can quickly and cheaply, give your trail camera a 3D camouflage makeover that will make it practically invisible.
What You Need
- Painter’s Tape
- Micro Cord (black)
- Spray Adhesive
- Bark and leaves
Inststructions
Step 1: Tape off the camera’s lens, sensor, and flash.
Step 2: Spray the adhesive on the camera.
Step 3: Apply leaves and bark to the trail camera.
Step 4: Use Micro Cord to hang your trail camera instead of the standard strap. A taught line hitch or trucker’s hitch knot work well for securing the camera.
Final Tips
If I’m hanging a trail camera in an area where people could see it, I’ll bring a climbing stick and put the camera above eye line. If stealth is your priority it’s best to use a no-glow, also called a black IR flash, which isn’t visible to humans like a low-glow (red IR) flash.