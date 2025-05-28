The Best Prices on Tactacam Reveal Trail Cameras

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
I run a variety of Tactacam trail cameras because their app, reliability, function, and value are all excellent. It’s no surprise they’ve won our annual trail camera test several years in a row. If you want to invest in new trail cams this year, here are the best prices I found for the Tactacam Reveal line up.
Tactacam Reveal XB – On Sale for $80 at Bass Pro Shops
- Comes with an SD card
- Runs on 12 AA Batteries (I recommend lithium)
- Cellular trail camera with Verizon or AT&T connection
- 24mp photos
- Captures video
- No glow flash (Ideal for close range night photos and security)
- On sale for $80 (Compare that with $150 at Walmart)
Tactacam Reveal X 3.0 – $120 at Cabela’s, Scheels, and Midway USA
- 2024 Editor’s Choice, Best Trail Camera
- Scheels and Cabela’s have a two pack for $230
- Multi-Network Connectivity
- No SD Card Required
- Best Price: $120 (Compare that with $125 from Tactacam direct)
- Runs on 12 AA Batteries
Tactacam Reveal X 3.0 Pro – $149 at Most Retailers
- Two packs are the best way to save money right now. You can get a two pack for $290 from Scheels and Cabela’s
- Our pick for the best cellular trail camera
- Multi-Network Connectivity
- No SD Card Required
- Best Price: $120 (Compare that with $125 from Tactacam direct)
- Runs on 12 AA Batteries