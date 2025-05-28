The Best Prices on Tactacam Reveal Trail Cameras

If you're in the market for a Tactacam Reveal, here's where to get the best prices on one

By Scott Einsmann

Published

tactacam

I run a variety of Tactacam trail cameras because their app, reliability, function, and value are all excellent. It’s no surprise they’ve won our annual trail camera test several years in a row. If you want to invest in new trail cams this year, here are the best prices I found for the Tactacam Reveal line up.

Tactacam Reveal XB – On Sale for $80 at Bass Pro Shops

  • Comes with an SD card
  • Runs on 12 AA Batteries (I recommend lithium)
  • Cellular trail camera with Verizon or AT&T connection
  • 24mp photos
  • Captures video
  • No glow flash (Ideal for close range night photos and security)
  • On sale for $80 (Compare that with $150 at Walmart)

Tactacam Reveal X 3.0 – $120 at Cabela’s, Scheels, and Midway USA

Tactacam Reveal X 3.0 Pro – $149 at Most Retailers

  • Two packs are the best way to save money right now. You can get a two pack for $290 from Scheels and Cabela’s
  • Our pick for the best cellular trail camera
  • Multi-Network Connectivity
  • No SD Card Required
  • Best Price: $120 (Compare that with $125 from Tactacam direct)
  • Runs on 12 AA Batteries
