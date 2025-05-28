The Best Prices on Tactacam Reveal Trail Cameras

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

I run a variety of Tactacam trail cameras because their app, reliability, function, and value are all excellent. It’s no surprise they’ve won our annual trail camera test several years in a row. If you want to invest in new trail cams this year, here are the best prices I found for the Tactacam Reveal line up.

Tactacam Reveal XB – On Sale for $80 at Bass Pro Shops

Comes with an SD card

Runs on 12 AA Batteries (I recommend lithium)

Cellular trail camera with Verizon or AT&T connection

24mp photos

Captures video

No glow flash (Ideal for close range night photos and security)

On sale for $80 (Compare that with $150 at Walmart)

Tactacam Reveal X 3.0 – $120 at Cabela’s, Scheels, and Midway USA

Tactacam Reveal X 3.0 Pro – $149 at Most Retailers