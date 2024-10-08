Top Prime Day Deals on Portable Solar Panels We Trust

Pick up a great solar panel to pair with your portable power station with these great deals.

By Laura Lancaster

Portable solar panels lying on a dock in the sun

A portable solar panel can elevate your existing portable power station, providing unlimited power wherever you need it. But not all portable solar panels are created equal, with some producing energy much more efficiently than others. Here are my top picks for this Prime Day based on years of testing. 

33% off the Bluetti PV120: Now $200

  • 120-watt power capacity

32% off the Jackery SolarSaga 200: Now $474

30% off the Bluetti PV200: Now $350

  • 200-watt power capacity

30% off the Jackery Solar Saga 100: Now $210

  • 100-watt power capacity

WHY YOU CAN TRUST OUTDOOR LIFE

Since 1898, OL has been a leading authority in testing and reviewing hunting gear, fishing tackle, guns and shooting equipment, and much more. We have more than a century-long history of evaluating products, and we’re now bringing that expertise to online reviews. Our editors are experienced outdoorsmen and women, and most importantly, we’re trained journalists. We prioritize field testing and objective data when reviewing products. We conduct interviews with gear manufacturers and engineers as well as outdoor experts so that our readers have an understanding of how and why a product works—or doesn’t.

 

Advertising does not influence our gear reviews and it never will. While we always focus our coverage on standout products—because we want our readers to be aware of the latest and greatest gear—we also cover the flaws and quirks of any given product.

 

Find out more about our product evaluation process.