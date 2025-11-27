The Best Heated Clothing Deals for Black Friday

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Save $20 on our tester’s favorite Women’s Heated Jacket from iHood

The iHood heated jacket is a sturdy soft shell jacket with heating panels in the front, back, lumbar, and collar. You can control the heating zones, along with their heat levels with four buttons for each zone, and a fifth to control the light settings. You can find more picks from our test of the best women’s heated jackets here.

Save $67 on these Outdoor Research Sureshot Women’s Heated Softshell Gloves

OR makes some killer outdoor gear, and these toasty softshell gloves are top-rated and versatile.

Save $46 on these SAVIOR HEAT Upgraded Heated Gloves for Hunting

You can’t effectively pull a trigger or communicate with your buddies back at camp if you can’t feel your hands. Enter these camo gloves, which heat from the back of your hand to the tips of your fingers.

Save $52 on this Fuzzy Sherpa Heated Vest for Women

This ultra-fuzzy vest has nine heating zones and is available in black or white and is on steep discount.

Save $30 on a GVDV Men’s Heated Hunting Jacket

This jacket has five heating zones with three intensity settings, and it’s available in black or camo.

