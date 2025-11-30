Walmart Cyber Monday Deals: Hunting, Fishing, and Camping Gear

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Cyber Monday is here and it’s the last big sale of the year. Not surprisingly, Walmart carries a ton of products and a lot of them are on sale. I scrolled through pages of products to pull out the best deals on outdoor gear. Everything from Daiwa rods to Tactcam trail cameras is on sale.

It’s Cold Out

Save $56 on a GVDV Hunting Jacket, Camo Heated Jacket Kit, Men’s XXL, with 7.4V/16,000mAh Battery Pack

Save $50 on a Mr. Heater 8,000-11,000 BTU Buddy Flex Heater

Save $30 on a Mr. Heater Portable Buddy 9,000 BTU Propane Radiant Space Heater – MH9BX-New

Save $21 on Hand Warmers Rechargeable,6000mAh Portable Electric Hand Warmer

Save $45 on a ABORON Oversized Heated Camping Chair with Pillow, 2-Pack Outdoor Portable Heated Folding Chairs, Patio Lounge Chairs with 3 Heat Levels, Heating Chair for Outdoor Sports, Camping

Save $20 on NFTIGB Hand Warmers Disposable 55 Pack, Long Lasting Safe Air Activated, up to 12 Hours of Heating

Save $109 on a Milwaukee 224C-21L M12 Camo Heat Jacket Kit

Gun Safes

Save $111 on a BESAFETY 12-15 Gun Cabinet, Quick Access Long Gun Safe for Home Rifles and Pistols, Large Unassembled Rifle Safe with Removable Shelves, Pegboard

Save $397 on a 30-40 Large Gun Safe for Pistol, Unassembled Gun Safe with LCD Keypad and Adjustable Shlef, Digital Gun Cabinet for Home and Shotguns with Mute Function & Dual Alarm

Hunting

Save $23 on a Tactacam X 3.0 Cellular Trail Camera

Save $30 on a Vortex Optics Diamondback HP 4-16×42 Second Focal Plane Riflescope – Dead-Hold BDC Reticle (MOA)

Save $50 on a Killer Instinct Lethal 405 Crossbow Bow Archery Pro Package with 3 Bolts, Camo

Save $104 on a Vortex Optics Strike Eagle 1-8×24 First Focal Plane Riflescope – EBR-8 Reticle (MOA)

Save $37 on a Rinehart Targets 16 Inch RhinoBlock Foam Body Cube Figure w/ 40 Practice Zones

Save $20 on a OL’MAN Stealth Mode Steel Climbing Stand

Save $29 on a Muddy Double Droptine Hunting Ladderstand, 2 Person Climbing Tree Stand

Save $63 on a GIKPAL Portable 2-3 Person 270 Degree See Through Hunting Blind Pop-Up Ground Blind with Tie-downs & Carrying Bag for Deer, Duck and Turkey Hunting

Only $80 for a Moultrie Edge 2 Cellular Trail Camera (2PK) – 36MP photo, 1080p Video – Nationwide LTE – On Demand

Only $38 for a CAMPARK Solar Trail Camera 24MP 1080P Hunting Game Camera Night Vision 0.1s Motion Activated Waterproof

Save $70 on a Killer Instinct Lethal 405 FPS Rifle Crossbow with Hunting Broadheads and Crossbow Case

Flashlights

Save $6 on a OLIGHT I3T 2 EOS Pocket EDC Flashlight — now $13

Save $36 on a OLIGHT Arkfeld Ultra 1400 Lumens EDC Flat Flashlight, Rechargeable Compact Pocket Flash Light Combines White LED, UV and Green Beam, Triple Sources Perfect for Checking, Working (Olive-Green)

Fishing

Save $30 on a Shimano Fishing NASCI 500FC Spinning Reels

Get Daiwa 150 Yard J-Braid X4 Braided Fishing Line – 10 lb. Test – Dark Green for only $10

Save $25 on a Daiwa Presso Ultra Light Pack 6′ Travel Spinning Fishing Rod, 4-Piece – PSO604ULFS-TR

Save $20 on a Daiwa BG Saltwater Spinning Reel

Save $17 on a Daiwa Tatula BC

Save $38 on a KastKing Lithium-Ion Electric Fillet Knife, Cordless Rechargeable Speed Demon Pro

Save $12 on a KastKing Spartacus II — 2-Piece Rod with Extra Tip Section — now $45

Save $66 on a KastKing 8000 Saltwater Spinning Reel 6.2:1 CNC Aluminum Body 5+1+1-Kapstan SE-Blue

Save $15 on a red KastKing MegaJaws Baitcasting Reel

Save $35 on a Titan by Arctic Zone 38-Can 25-Quart Iceless Zipperless Soft Cooler with Ice Blanket, Olive Green

Save $200 on a Lifetime Tamarack Angler 10 ft Sit-on-Top Fishing Kayak, 2 Pack, Tan

Only $20 for a KastKing Fish Scale, WideView Floating Waterproof Digital Scale, 2.5” Large LCD Display, 110lb Capacity, Multi-Mode Pound/Ounces & Kilograms, Stores up to 9 Weights

Only $12 for a KastKing Waterproof Fishing Tackle Box,3600*1 Tackle Trays,Tackle Box Organizer with Removable Dividers, Lure Box

Save $28 on a KastKing Baitcasting Reels, Patented AMB System Eliminating Backlashes, Flipping Switch Function, 6.4oz Aluminum Framel with Carbon Fiber Side Covers-MegaJaws Elite

Only $39 for a KastKing 4000 Fishing Reel-Carbon Fiber 22LBs Max Drag -7+1 Stainless

Camping

Save $80 on a Coleman Skydome™ 8-Person Camping Tent XL, Blue Nights

Save $55 on a Coleman 6-Person Skydome™ Camping Tent

Save $29 on a GCI Outdoor Kickback Rocker Foldable Rocking Camp Chair, Heathered Indigo

