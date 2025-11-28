The Best Black Friday Deals on Rifle Scopes

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Everyone loves to spend time talking about rifles and cartridges, but when it comes down to it, your rifle scope is probably the most important part of the system. After all, you can’t hit what you can’t see. Quality rifle scopes are notoriously expensive, but rightfully so. These scopes offer excellent light transmission, precise controls, and long-term reliability.
Luckily for us, there are a few times each year where many of the best scopes on the market are deeply discounted. Of course, the Black Friday shopping madness is one of those times. But you can stay out of the fray by scrolling the list below, which includes some of the best scopes at the best prices.
Top Deals
Save $1600 on a Zeiss LRP rifle scope
This 3.6-18X50mm optic brings exceptional glass and outstanding controls. Our shooting editor picked it as one of his 10 best precision scopes.
Save $700 on a Burris Eliminator laser scope — now $2,270
The Burris Eliminator is a 5-20x50mm scope that has an integrated laser rangefinder and also calculates your holdover and windage.
Save $500 on a Vortex Viper riflescope — now $600
This 5-25x50mm riflescope is ideal for hunting in wide open country and long range shooting. Right now you can get it for essentially half price.
Save $600 on a Vortex Razor HD Gen 3 rifle scope
This is an excellent all-around long range rifle scope. Just like the scope mentioned above, our shooting editor considers it to be one of the best precision scopes on the market. You won’t find a hotter deal than this.
Save $300 on a Leupold VX5 HD — now $1000
This is an excellent do-it-all hunting scope that comes in a versatile 3-15X44mm configuration. The turret system on this scope is tough to beat.
Save $70 on a Burris Fullfield rifle scope — now only $130
This is an affordable optic that would make for a solid option for a deer rifle. Its 2.5-10X42mm configuration is ideal for most whitetail hunting scenarios.
More Great Rifle Scope Deals
- Save $670 on a Leupold VX6 HD
- Save $90 on a Vortex Crossfire II
- Save $500 on a Vortex Viper rifle scope
- Save $350 on a Zeiss Conquest rifle scope
- Save $140 on a Primary Arms LPVO
- Save $100 on a Vortex Diamondback riflescope
- Save $80 on Vortex Intrepid 4-12×40 Rifle Scope — now $100
- Save $80 on a Vortex Diamondback tactical rifle scope
- Save $70 on a Eotech Vudu LPVO
- Save $64 on an Athlon Neos scope — now only $96
- Save $160 on a Sig Sauer Tango MSR 5-30×56
- Save $38 on a Sig Sauer Tango LPVO 1-6X24mm