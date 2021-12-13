As a fishing mentor and outreach coordinator, Ray Ruiz knows that backing up a boat trailer is intimidating for a lot of new anglers. You’re dealing with an expensive boat, your new pickup truck, and a busy boat ramp full of onlookers—it could be a recipe for disaster. That’s unless you know a few simple tricks. First, make sure your vehicle is equipped to tow your boat. New, high-performance trucks like the All-New 2022 Nissan Frontier come equipped with an Intelligent Around View®Monitor with Moving Object Detection and 360-degree camera which make hooking up boat trailers and hauling them much easier and safer. When you’re backing up your trailer, keep your hand in the 6 o’clock position. Know that if you move your hand to the right, the trailer will move to the right. Move your hand to the left, and the trailer moves left. Go slow, a.