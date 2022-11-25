We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

We combed through Cabela’s Black Friday Deals to bring you the best deals on the best products. We’ll keep this page updated on the latest deals on in stock items.

Cabela’s Black Friday Deals on Crossbows

The Wicked Ridge Rampage 360 with Acudraw was $600, but it’s now $499.98.

Cabela’s Black Friday Deals on Guns and Ammo

13 percent off a Beretta A300 Ultima. Now $799.98

Savage Axis II XP with Bushnell Banner 3-9×40 scope was $499.99 now $349.98. Cabela’s Club members can get it for $300.

Get $90 off a Browning AB3 Composite Stalker Bolt-Action Rifle with Leupold VX Freedom Scope Combo. Now $799.99

7 percent off a 100 round box of Winchester Centerfire Rifle Ammo in 55 grain .223 Remington

Cabela’s Club Members can get Herter’s 9mm ammo for 30 cents a round. $30 for a 100 pack.

$100 off a Walther PDP Semi-Auto Pistol. Now $549.98

10 percent off a Daisy Red Ryder. Now $34.98.

Cabela’s Black Friday Deals on Gun Safes and Cases

$70 off a Pelican Protector 1750 Scoped Rifle Case. Now $249.98.

Save $400 off Cabela’s Classic Series Gun Safe by Liberty Safe. Now $1,899

Cabela’s Black Friday Deals on Optics

$100 off Sight Mark Wraith HD Digital Day Night Scope. Now $399.98.

Save $70 on a Vortex Ranger 1300 Rangefinder with HCD. Now $229.98

$100 off Vortex Venom Red Dot Sight now $149.98

Cabela’s Black Friday Deals on Trail Cameras

Spyoint Link Micro S LTE now $99.98.

Black Friday Deals on Smokers

Save $100 off a Cabela’s Smoke Station 24-inch Pellet Grill. Now $399.98 Cabela’s Club members can save an additional $100 and buy it for $299.98 from 11/21 to 11/27.

Traeger 780 Pellet Grill was $999.99 now $799.98. Traeger 575 pellet grill was $899.99 now $699.98.

Best Black Friday Deals on Fishing Gear

$500 of Garmin Panoptix Live Scope. Now $999.98.

Save $1300 off Garmin Echomap Ultra 126 SV. Now $1499.97

$50 off White River Fly Shop Prestige Complete Outfit. Now $150

Bass Pro Extreme Baitcast Combo was $149.99. Now $89.98. Extreme Spinning Combo is now only $79.98

Lowrance Active Target was $1549 now $1249. HDS Live 12 with Active Imaging was $3,499.99 now $1999.98

More Black Friday Deals

