How to catch mahi mahi inshore

On menus and in fish markets across the country, you’ll see them labeled under their Hawaiian name, mahi-mahi, more than anything else, but these fish have several monikers. In Southern California, Mexico, Central and South America, they are dorado. In the Gulf of Mexico, around Florida, and into the Northeast, they are dolphinfish — often shortened to just dolphin. Their range extends far beyond these regions, of course. In fact, dolphin are found in ever temperate ocean in the world. Images and illustrations of them taking to the sky lit up in electric blues, greens, and yellows have graced the pages and covers of magazines for decades. They are an offshore staple across the globe, often caught while in pursuit of tuna, marlin, and wahoo. But this classification of mahi mahi as an “offshore” fish is misleading.

In many parts of the world — particularly right here in the U.S .— it’s far from uncommon to capture these iridescent speed demons within eyeshot of land. Many recreational anglers on the hunt for nearshore targets like flounder, seabass, striped bass, and snook are unaware that if they ventured just a few more miles, they could wind up feasting on fresh grilled mahi. Best of all, inshore dolphin hunts provide some of the best light-tackle sport you’ll ever experience, because unless you’re tied into a true giant, the heavy gear you’re likely using for tuna or marlin on a charter trip won’t let the mahi’s strength and fighting ability shine. Learning how to catch mahi mahi isn’t difficult, but before you gear up, it’s worth understanding why they should be on your radar.

The Fish of Plenty

Mahi mahi are closer to shore than you think. Photo by Omar Parguera / Adobe Stock

Mahi-mahi are one of the most abundant saltwater fish in the world. It’s the reason why we see them on display as “catch of the day” all the time, as well as filleted and frozen by the bagful at Costco. They are one of the most sustainable fish that’s commercially targeted, largely because of their “live fast, die young” life cycle.

Dolphin grow incredibly quickly, and adults can spawn multiple times per year. The world-record captured in 1976 weighed in at a whopping 87 pounds but was estimated to have been only five years old. Assuming they don’t get consumed by a predator in their early years, most mahi live to be three to four years old. Young fish can grow up to two-and-a-half inches per week, and to do that they need to eat a lot. This makes mahi one of the most opportunistic and least picky fish in the ocean — a boon for anglers of all ages and skill levels.

They are also what I consider a “guilt-free” fish. In many states there is no size or bag limit for mahi. I’m certainly not suggesting being gluttonous and taking more than you can consume, but you can fill a cooler with mahi and not feel bad about it. The meat freezes well if properly cared for on board and vacuum sealed. What I stockpile in the summer becomes everything from smoked fish dip on Christmas day to fish tacos in February.

Pay Attention to Water Conditions

In most regions, the abundance of mahi near shore will ebb and flow seasonally. Where I live in the Northeast, as an example, late July through early October is prime time for finding them within 30 miles of land and often much, much closer. Water temperature plays a pivotal role, making the monitoring of free apps and web pages like NOAA’s sea surface temperature charts the key to success. What you’re looking for above all else is water that’s holding consistently between 70 and 80 degrees. Though I’ve caught mahi in water as cold as 65 degrees, I’m far more excited about our odds of success when the water is approximately 73 degrees or higher.

It’s also worth monitoring sea surface colors, which can also be done via free NOAA data that tracks chlorophyl levels. Unlike yellowfin tuna and marlin that prefer ultra-clean, clear blue water, dolphin are not quite as picky. Dirty water isn’t good, but as long as the water is clear (it can be blue or the more common inshore green), you’ll find the fish.

Swaths of warm, clean water can spin off the Gulf Stream and push in close to the shore any time during the summer in northern coastal regions, and if you’re lucky enough to live in a tropical climate, dolphin are in play practically year-round. In either case, assuming the temperatures and conditions are favorable, you need to know where to find the fish if you want to know how to catch mahi mahi.

Where to Find Mahi-Mahi Inshore

Many years ago, I hooked into a small mahi at the end of a jetty in Central New Jersey. It only happened once, but that summer the warm, blue offshore water had pushed all the way to the beach. Even though I lucked into one with my feet on dry land and commonly catch them in the 3- to 15-mile range, they are still pelagic fish, meaning roamers of the wide-open ocean. That said, it’s possible to encounter them in the same areas you would other inshore bottom fish. Humps, depressions, reefs, and wrecks can all attract mahi, and when looking for them around these deep structures, trolling with light tackle can be most effective simply because it allows you to cover much more water. But if casting is more your style, like it is mine, there’s no surer way to find mahi than homing in on surface structure.

Anything on the surface that creates a shadow and somewhere for little fish to congregate and hide is ground zero for dolphin. One good piece of surface structure can hold vast schools of these predatory fish, and it’s not unusual to fill a cooler in just one location. Though surface structure will vary by region, here are some of the most common on the inshore grounds.

Sargassum provides excellent floating structure and forage for targeting mahi mahi Photo by FWC

Sargassum Seaweed and Kelp Paddies

Floating mats of knobby sargassum is synonymous with mahi fishing. Found mostly from the Carolinas to Florida, throughout the Caribbean, and the Southern Pacific, sargassum mats can be miles long. The biomass of tiny fish and crustaceans that live within the tendrils generate a food web of epic proportion. In the Pacific, mats of kelp that breaks free inshore and float in knotted kelp paddies have the same effect as sargassum mats.

Oil and Gas Rigs

Most common in the Gulf of Mexico, near-shore oil and gas rigs provide permanent surface structure that attracts a plethora of sea life. Dolphin flock to these hulking masses — you just have to be careful that something bigger like a grouper or wahoo doesn’t eat the mahi right off your line.

Lobster and Fish Trap Markers

In Northern regions where rigs and weed mats are in short supply, the floating markers and highfliers on miles-long strings of commercial lobster and fish trips are a fine substitute. They may not provide as much cover, but the dolphin don’t seem to mind.

Buoys

Large inshore buoys that collect weather and sea condition data are fairly common along all coasts. They are also magnets for mahi as well as a variety of other species. During times when ideal water moves in very close to shore, it’s always worth checking the bell buoys at the mouth of any inlet.

Floating Debris

Can you bank on finding a bobbing tree trunk, lost barrel, or big chunk of plywood? Nope, but if you do come across them, you could be in for a real treat. One of the most insane mahi bites I’ve ever experienced was around a floating log that couldn’t have been more than five feet long. We took six fish off it that all measured between 35 and 42 inches, and we were only 10 miles off the beach.

Gearing Up for Inshore Mahi

A fisherman brings a mahi boatside. Photo by Joe Cerme

When I chase mahi inshore, I like to push the limits. I’ll frequently use tackle more suited to largemouth bass. It works because most of the fish you’ll encounter measure less that 30 inches, so I prefer to maximize their scrappy fights and not overpower them. If I bump into a 40-plus-incher, I’m going for a ride, but if you’re confident in your reel’s drag and your ability to deftly fight a fish, you’ll win more than you lose. I like a 7-foot medium action spinning rod, 3000 size class reel, and I spool with 15-pound braid. I also like this combination because you’re often casting light lures from a distance so you’re not right on top of the surface structure.

If you don’t want to go that light, beef up to a medium-heavy action rod and jump to a 5000 size class reel loaded with 30-pound braid. You’ll still feel the power of smaller fish, but if you hook into a giant, you’ll increase the odds of it ending up in the box.

In clear water, mahi can be leader shy, especially if they’re frequently fished to by other anglers. I try not to use anything heavier than 20-pound fluorocarbon, though this can be risky. While it’s fine for the average smaller “chicken” dolphin, these fish do have teeth. If a larger fish inhales your lure or bait, you can get cut off. If you want to learn how to catch mahi, the best move is to have a lighter and heavier outfit rigged and ready, with a 30- or 40-pound fluorocarbon leader on the latter.

Top Lures and Baits for Inshore Mahi

A mahi hooked up while trolling. Photo by Jim / Adobe Stock

Live and Cut Bait

No doubt, the fastest route to a cooler full of dolphin is to attack with live and natural cut bait. In fact, when I chase these fish, I won’t go without at least enough frozen bait to cut into chunks and broadcast around the structure to get them fired up and feeding. The right baits will vary by location, but everything from live sardines to peanut bunker, mud minnows, and pilchards will be snapped up in a hurry if mahis are around. Ideally, you’ll have a live well full of bait so you can toss a few out and get the school worked into a frenzy. If you don’t have live bait, butterfish, sardines, ballyhoo, mackerel, squid, and menhaden are all widely available in bait-shop freezers. Buy more than you think you need to chum and have plenty for your hook baits.

Soft-Plastic Jigs

Simple soft plastics like the Bass Assassin Saltwater Shad or a Gulp! Saltwater Grub fished on a jighead with a strong hook will entice just about any mahi that swims. Cast at the structure and jig sharply, as the quick rising and falling attracts attention fast. If that doesn’t work, try burning them back after a long cast and hang on.

Poppers

Though little mahi are less attracted to large, loud poppers, they’re a great tool for calling in the unseen monster lurking on the periphery of the school. Some of my most memorable topwater hits have started with that big dorsal fin slicing the surface as a bull mahi charges my popper.

Bucktail Jig

A simple bucktail jig will mimic everything from a baby squid to a juvenile fish — both favorites of mahi. It’s hard to go wrong with plain white, though if the fish are revved up, they’ll attack practically any color. Try tipping your bucktail with a squid strip to increase scent and flutter.

Diving Plugs

Though not usually the first lure I tie on, a diving plug such as the Yo-Zuri Crystal Minnow is always on hand. Generally, dolphin respond to the commotion of a surface lure or the rise-and-fall action of a jig most aggressively, but there are times when the wobble of diving plug gets the job done better. This is especially true in water that’s less that perfectly clear.

Final Thoughts on How to Catch Mahi Mahi

To learn how to catch mahi mahi, you don’t have to plan for an off-shore fishing trip. Instead, target these abundant and hungry pelagic fish by trolling in areas with clear water, and focus on floating structure like sargassum and kelp paddies, oil rigs, and even floating ocean debris. Be prepared with the right tackle and plenty of live and cut bait, plus some jigs and poppers to mix things up. And don’t forget the cooler.