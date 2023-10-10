We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Amazon 2023 October Prime Day Deals on solar generators are some of the best bargains out there for homeowners and overlanders alike, thanks to their ability to generate power when you’re off the grid, or the grid fails. We’ve tested top models from Bluetti, Anker, Jackery, EcoFlow, BioLite, and more as part of our test of the best solar generators. (We’ve also tested the best solar panels for camping and the best power banks for camping.) These are major investments that most families will only make once every decade or so: don’t skimp and get an off-brand model when some of the best of the best can be found at such deep discount. Here’s what we found us that impressed us for Amazon October Prime Day deals.

When you’re choosing a solar generator, look for a solar panel and power station setup that can match your family’s power needs. Keep in mind that parts of the country that experience less sun will get less oomph out of the associated solar panels. Where possible, increase the number of solar panels in your arsenal to maximize the power generation of your setup. When storing power stations, remember that you’ll likely to need to recharge it periodically, as they will lose charge of over time naturally.

I’ve indicated in the story below what products our testing has found to be best-in-class and that should go to the top of your consideration list.

Jackery

Solar Generators

Jackery 3000 Pro is 30 percent off

Top Ranked Product: Jackery 2000 Plus is 27 percent off

Featured in our test of the best solar generators

Jackery 2000 Pro is 39 percent off

Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro is 40 percent off

Jackery 1000 is 40 percent off

Solar Panels

Top Ranked Product: Jackery SolarSaga 200W is 36 percent off

One of our top rated solar panels in our take on the best solar panels for camping

Anker

Solar Generators

Top Ranked Product: Anker SOLIX F2000 Solar Generator is 30 percent off

Read more about our test of the Anker SOLIX F2000 (previously called the Anker 767)

Anker SOLIX F1200 Solar Generator is 38 percent off

Power Stations

Top Ranked Product: Anker SOLIX F2000 Portable Power Station is 36 percent off

Anker SOLIX F1200 Portable Power Station is 50 percent off

Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station is 25 percent off

Anker 535 PowerHouse is 30 percent off

EcoFlow

Solar Generators

EF ECOFLOW 3.6KWh with 400W Solar Panel is 38 percent off

EF ECOFLOW DELTA 2 is 45 percent off

Top Ranked Product: EF ECOFLOW DELTA 2 Max is 33 percent off

Power Stations

EF ECOFLOW 3600Wh DELTA Pro is 31 percent off

EF ECOFLOW DELTA 2 Max is 35 percent off

EF ECOFLOW DELTA 2 is 32 percent off

EF ECOFLOW DELTA 1300 is 36 percent off

EF ECOFLOW RIVER 288Wh is 34 percent off

Solar Panels

EF ECOFLOW 110W is 33 percent off

Air Conditioner

EF ECOFLOW WAVE 2 is 31 percent off

Bluetti

Power Stations

BLUETTI AC200P is 50 percent off

BLUETTI Portable Power Station AC200MAX is 35 percent off

BLUETTI Portable Power Station AC180 is 30 percent off

BLUETTI Portable Power Station EB3A is 40 percent off

Solar Panels

BLUETTI SP200 200W is 33 percent off