The 40 Best Bass Pro Shops Black Friday Deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Sign up for the Outdoor Life Newsletter Get the hottest outdoor news—plus a free month of onX Hunt Elite. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The Bass Pro Shops Black Friday Week Sale starts today. You don’t have to spend hours scrolling through the deals, I’ve distilled them down to my top picks based on gear I recommend and how much you’ll save. You’ll find great prices on everything form Darn Tough Wool Socks to the Garmin inReach.

Top Deals

Save $70 on a Moultrie EDGE 2 Cellular Trail Camera 2-Pack

This is the best deal going in cellular trail cameras. You get two great cameras and a fantastic app for only $80.

Save $150 on a Ruger American Gen 2 with Vortex Crossfire Scope — it’s only $600 on sale

Just sight this 6.5 creed rifle in and go hunting. It’s a great setup for just about anything in North America.

Save $155 on EOTECH EXPS3 Holographic Weapon Sight — now $620

I don’t remember the last time I saw Eotechs on sale, but they are by far my favorite holographic sight for rifles. You can also save $124 on a EOTECH G43 Magnifier — now $495 — which works great for an Eotech and other red dots.

Save $150 on a Garmin Instinct 2X Solar Smartwatch — now $300

A significant price drop on a solid smart watch for outdoorsy people.

Save $50 on a Daiwa Tatula CT Baitcasting Reel — now $100

A Daiwa Tatula for $100 is a great price. You’ll find these for sale for $150 at other big retailers right now.

Save $150 on a Traeger Woodridge Pro Pellet Grill

The sale drops the price of this Traeger to under $1,000.

Save 25% on a Darn Tough Hunt Midweight Over-The-Calf Socks for Men

Darn Tough makes our favorite wool socks and it’s always a good idea to stock up. They also make great gifts.

Save $100 on a Garmin Xero C1 Pro Chronograph

The best chronograph is on sale. It’s what we use in all of our bow and gun testing.

Save $150 on a Garmin inReach Mini 2 Satellite Communicator

Stay in touch with loved ones, navigate, and call for help with this critical piece of backcountry gear.

Garmin

Save $400 on Garmin ECHOMAP Ultra 2 106sv and Garmin LiveScope Plus LVS34 Bundle

Save $100 on a Garmin Xero C1 Pro Chronograph

Save $150 on a Garmin inReach Mini 2 Satellite Communicator

Save $150 on a Garmin Instinct 2X Solar Smartwatch — now $300

Optics

Save $200 on a AGM Global Vision Rattler V2 25-320 Thermal Rifle Scope — it’s only $1,095 on sale

Save $200 on AGM Global Vision Spectrum 4K Mini Digital Day and Night Vision Rifle Scope — it’s only $595 on sale

Save $300 on Vortex Fury Laser Rangefinder Binoculars — now $700

Save $155 on EOTECH EXPS3 Holographic Weapon Sight — now $620

Save $124 on a EOTECH G43 Magnifier — now $495

Save $55 on HOLOSUN HE509T X2 Enclosed Reflex Optical Sight — now $405

Save $80 on SIG SAUER Kilo Canyon 10×42 Rangefinder Binoculars — now $720

Save $100 on a SIG SAUER ZULU6 OIS Binoculars — now $800

Save $46 on a HOLOSUN HS507K X2 Reflex Sight — now $250

Save $80 on Vortex Intrepid 4-12×40 Rifle Scope — now $100

Hunting

Save $70 on a Moultrie EDGE 2 Cellular Trail Camera 2-Pack

Save $150 on a Ruger American Gen 2 with Vortex Crossfire Scope — it’s only $600 on sale

Save $50 on a Tactacam REVEAL Ultra Cellular Trail Camera — now $150

Save $200 on a Lucky Duck The Roughneck E-Caller Predator Call

Save $70 on a Summit Viper SD Ultra Climbing Treestand

Save $55 on a SportDOG Brand SportHunter 1825X Electronic Dog Training Collar

Save 25% on a Darn Tough Hunt Midweight Over-The-Calf Socks for Men

Fishing

Save $50 on a Daiwa Tatula CT Baitcasting Reel — now $100

Save $400 on Garmin ECHOMAP Ultra 2 106sv and Garmin LiveScope Plus LVS34 Bundle

Save $100 on a Clam C-560 Thermal Hub Ice Shelter

Save $80 on a Otter Vortex Pro Cabin Thermal Ice Shelter

Save $100 on a Garmin ECHOMAP UHD2 LiveScope Plus Ice-Fishing Bundle LI

Save $400 on a Garmin LiveScope Plus Ice-Fishing Kit

Save 25% on a Berkley Gulp!

Save $10 on a Rapala Soft-Sided Rod Bag

Save $45 on a Bubba Pro Series Smart Fish Scale

Save $30 on a Bass Pro Shops Prodigy Baitcast Combo in Brown Fish Camo

Grills and Gifts

Save $150 on a Traeger Woodridge Pro Pellet Grill

Save $80 on a Camp Chef Sidekick Pellet Grill Accessory