The 17 Best Cabela’s Cyber Monday Deals: Hunting Gear, Fishing Gear, Optics, and Guns

It’s Cyber Monday at Cabela’s and there’s a fresh batch of deals we didn’t see on Black Friday. Including $60 off a Shimano Vanford, a Moultrie Cell Trail Cam for only $40, and Leupold Binoculars for only $100. Here are the best deals of the sale on quality hunting, fishing, and outdoor gear.
Top Deals
Save $60 on a Shimano Vanford Spinning Reel – 6.2:1 – 4000 Size
Fishing
Save $30 on a Bass Pro Shops 12-Can Welded Soft-Sided Lunch Cooler
Save $200 on a Lowrance Eagle Eye 9″ Fish Finder with Live Sonar
Save $60 on a Rapala 20-lb. High Vis Digital Scale
Save $80 on a Eskimo QuickFish 3HD Pop-Up Ice Shelter
Save $400 on a Garmin LiveScope Plus Ice-Fishing Kit
Save $60 on a Shimano Vanford Spinning Reel – 6.2:1 – 4000 Size
Hunting and Optics
Save $130 on a Summit Viper SD Ultra Climbing Treestand
Save $50 on a Leupold RX-1400I TBR/W Gen2 Rangefinder
Save $50 on a Leupold BX-1 Marksman Binoculars
Only $595 for a AGM Global Vision Spectrum 4K Mini Digital Day and Night Vision Rifle Scope
Save $300 on a Leupold VX-5HD CDS-ZL2 Rifle Scope – 2-10x-42mm – FireDot Duplex (Illuminated)
Save $500 on a Burris Veracity PH FFP Rifle Scope – 3-15X44mm – RC-MOA
Save $720 on a Burris Eliminator 5 LaserScope Riflescope
Save $100 on a Cabela’s Ultimate Alaknak 2.0 12′ x 12′ Outfitter Tent
Only $40 for a Moultrie EDGE Cellular Trail Camera
Guns
Save $200 on a Savage Arms 110 Trail Hunter Lite Bolt-Action Rifle
Save $30 on a Henry Classic Lever-Action Rimfire Rifle – .22 Long Rifle