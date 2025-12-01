The 17 Best Cabela’s Cyber Monday Deals: Hunting Gear, Fishing Gear, Optics, and Guns

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

It’s Cyber Monday at Cabela’s and there’s a fresh batch of deals we didn’t see on Black Friday. Including $60 off a Shimano Vanford, a Moultrie Cell Trail Cam for only $40, and Leupold Binoculars for only $100. Here are the best deals of the sale on quality hunting, fishing, and outdoor gear.

Top Deals

Save $60 on a Shimano Vanford Spinning Reel – 6.2:1 – 4000 Size

Save $200 on a Lowrance Eagle Eye 9″ Fish Finder with Live Sonar

Save $130 on a Summit Viper SD Ultra Climbing Treestand

Only $40 for a Moultrie EDGE Cellular Trail Camera

Save $200 on a Savage Arms 110 Trail Hunter Lite Bolt-Action Rifle

Save $300 on a Leupold VX-5HD CDS-ZL2 Rifle Scope – 2-10x-42mm – FireDot Duplex (Illuminated)

Save $50 on a Leupold BX-1 Marksman Binoculars — Now only $100

Fishing

Save $30 on a Bass Pro Shops 12-Can Welded Soft-Sided Lunch Cooler

Save $60 on a Rapala 20-lb. High Vis Digital Scale

Save $80 on a Eskimo QuickFish 3HD Pop-Up Ice Shelter

Save $400 on a Garmin LiveScope Plus Ice-Fishing Kit

Hunting and Optics

Save $50 on a Leupold RX-1400I TBR/W Gen2 Rangefinder

Only $595 for a AGM Global Vision Spectrum 4K Mini Digital Day and Night Vision Rifle Scope

Save $500 on a Burris Veracity PH FFP Rifle Scope – 3-15X44mm – RC-MOA

Save $720 on a Burris Eliminator 5 LaserScope Riflescope

Save $100 on a Cabela’s Ultimate Alaknak 2.0 12′ x 12′ Outfitter Tent

Guns

Save $30 on a Henry Classic Lever-Action Rimfire Rifle – .22 Long Rifle