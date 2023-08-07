We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Wicked Ridge makes some of the best crossbows for the money. The Wicked Ridge M-370 is on sale for $300 off at Cabela’s and Bass Pro.

Bolt Speed: 370 fps

Kinetic Energy: 118 ft. lbs.

Draw Wt: 180 lbs.

Power Stroke: 13.8″

Length: 35″

Width: 9.5″ (cocked)

14″ (uncocked)

Weight: 5.8 lbs.

This crossbow package is usually $800 and it’s now just $500. That includes the M-370 crossbow, scope, ACUdraw crank, and a quiver. You’ll have to pick up bolts separately.