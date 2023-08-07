SHARE

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More

Wicked Ridge makes some of the best crossbows for the money. The Wicked Ridge M-370 is on sale for $300 off at Cabela’s and Bass Pro.

Wicked Ridge M-370 Specs

  • Bolt Speed: 370 fps
  • Kinetic Energy: 118 ft. lbs.
  • Draw Wt: 180 lbs.
  • Power Stroke: 13.8″
  • Length: 35″
  • Width: 9.5″ (cocked)
  • 14″ (uncocked)
  • Weight: 5.8 lbs.

This crossbow package is usually $800 and it’s now just $500. That includes the M-370 crossbow, scope, ACUdraw crank, and a quiver. You’ll have to pick up bolts separately.

Scott Einsmann
Scott Einsmann

Scott Einsmann is Outdoor Life’s gear editor. He oversees the gear team’s editors and writers who are subject matter experts in bows, knives, hunting, fishing, backpacking, and more. He lives in Richmond, Virginia with his wife and two bird dogs.

Bow Hunting Gear
Hunting Gear
Commerce

MORE TO READ