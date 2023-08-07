Save $300 on a Wicked Ridge Crossbow
The Wicked Rige M-370 crossbow shoots 370 fps and is on sale for $300 off
Wicked Ridge makes some of the best crossbows for the money. The Wicked Ridge M-370 is on sale for $300 off at Cabela’s and Bass Pro.
Wicked Ridge M-370 Specs
- Bolt Speed: 370 fps
- Kinetic Energy: 118 ft. lbs.
- Draw Wt: 180 lbs.
- Power Stroke: 13.8″
- Length: 35″
- Width: 9.5″ (cocked)
- 14″ (uncocked)
- Weight: 5.8 lbs.
This crossbow package is usually $800 and it’s now just $500. That includes the M-370 crossbow, scope, ACUdraw crank, and a quiver. You’ll have to pick up bolts separately.