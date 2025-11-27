These 5 Leatherman’s Are Some of the Best Multi Tool’s Out There, and They’re All on Sale for Black Friday

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
A good multitool is a key piece of kit for any outdoorsperson. It’s one of the handiest things you can carry in the field or out on the water. And you can take it from us, Leatherman makes some of the best multitools out there. Luckily, you can find some great deals on a couple of their top models this holiday season, all of which can be found on the list below.
Multi Tools
- Save 20% on a Leatherman Rebar
- Save 22% on a Leatherman Skeletool CX
- Save 20% on a Leatherman Skeletool
- Save 20% on a Leatherman Wingman
- Save $10 on a Leatherman Rev
Accessories
- Save 38% on a Leatherman Screwdriver Bit Kit