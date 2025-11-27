These 5 Leatherman’s Are Some of the Best Multi Tool’s Out There, and They’re All on Sale for Black Friday

Here are some of the best Black Friday deals on Leatherman multi tools

By Dac Collins

Published

Leatherman multi tool
Leatherman

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

A good multitool is a key piece of kit for any outdoorsperson. It’s one of the handiest things you can carry in the field or out on the water. And you can take it from us, Leatherman makes some of the best multitools out there. Luckily, you can find some great deals on a couple of their top models this holiday season, all of which can be found on the list below.

Multi Tools

Accessories

Dac Collins Avatar

Dac Collins

News Editor

Dac Collins is the News Editor at Outdoor Life. He helps tell the latest stories about America’s hunters and anglers while reporting on critical conservation issues, oftentimes with a fly rod or shotgun in hand. He lives in Colorado with his wife and son.

Learn more about Outdoorlife.com Editorial Standards