The Best Deal in Cellular Trail Cameras Is Back

The Moultrie Edge 2 has been on sale for around $100 for a two pack throughout the year. But it’s finally at its lowest price again — $80 for two. That’s $40 for one of the best cell cams that’s run on our favorite app.
Get Two Moultrie Edge 2 Cellular Trail Cameras for $80
Two Packs on Sale for $80 From:
Or One for $50 from Cabela’s
EDGE 2 Specs
Advanced Features
- Remotely trigger a photo or video, and update settings at any time, directly from the Moultrie Mobile app
Detection
- 0.40-second trigger speed
- Full HD Photos and Video: Capture 36MP images and 1080p videos with sound
- 100-foot detection and flash range
- Low-Glow Flash
Set Up
- Auto-Connect: Nationwide Coverage on all 4 major networks. EDGE 2 automatically connects to the strongest network.
- Built-In Memory: Photos and videos are stored on the camera; No SD card required.
- Experience the next generation of EDGE.