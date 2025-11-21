The Best Deal in Cellular Trail Cameras Is Back

Get one of our favorite cellular trail cameras for only $40 each

By Scott Einsmann

Published

The Moultrie Edge 2 has been on sale for around $100 for a two pack throughout the year. But it’s finally at its lowest price again — $80 for two. That’s $40 for one of the best cell cams that’s run on our favorite app.

Get Two Moultrie Edge 2 Cellular Trail Cameras for $80

Two Packs on Sale for $80 From:

Or One for $50 from Cabela’s

EDGE 2 Specs

Advanced Features

  • Remotely trigger a photo or video, and update settings at any time, directly from the Moultrie Mobile app

Detection

  • 0.40-second trigger speed
  • Full HD Photos and Video: Capture 36MP images and 1080p videos with sound
  • 100-foot detection and flash range
  • Low-Glow Flash

Set Up

  • Auto-Connect: Nationwide Coverage on all 4 major networks. EDGE 2 automatically connects to the strongest network.
  • Built-In Memory: Photos and videos are stored on the camera; No SD card required.
  • Experience the next generation of EDGE.
Scott Einsmann Avatar

Scott Einsmann

Executive Gear Editor

Scott Einsmann is Outdoor Life’s gear editor. He oversees the gear team’s editors and writers who are subject matter experts in bows, knives, hunting, fishing, backpacking, and more. He lives in Richmond, Virginia with his wife and two bird dogs.

