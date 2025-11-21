The Best Deal in Cellular Trail Cameras Is Back

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

The Moultrie Edge 2 has been on sale for around $100 for a two pack throughout the year. But it’s finally at its lowest price again — $80 for two. That’s $40 for one of the best cell cams that’s run on our favorite app.

Get Two Moultrie Edge 2 Cellular Trail Cameras for $80

Two Packs on Sale for $80 From:

Or One for $50 from Cabela’s

EDGE 2 Specs

Advanced Features

Remotely trigger a photo or video, and update settings at any time, directly from the Moultrie Mobile app

Detection

0.40-second trigger speed

Full HD Photos and Video: Capture 36MP images and 1080p videos with sound

100-foot detection and flash range

Low-Glow Flash

Set Up