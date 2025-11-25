Black Friday Deals on Pocket Knives We Recommend

We found deals on everything from budget to premium folders

By Scott Einsmann

Published

From EDC use to hunting, you're bound to find a pocket knife that works for you in this guide. Drew Conover

One of the best parts of my job is getting to test a ton of great knives. The below knives are all pocket knives that I recommend and they’re all on sale for Black Friday.

Under $50

Save 21% on a COLD STEEL Tuff Lite — Now $28

Save 20% on a Victorinox Huntsman Swiss Army Knife

Save 20% on a Victorinox Tinker Swiss Army Knife

Save 25% on a CIVIVI Praxis

Save 52% on a Cold Steel 4-Max Scout

Save 69% on a Gerber Fuse Pocket Knife

Under $100

Save 25% on a CIVIVI Vision FG Nitro-V Blade Ultem Handle — Now $78

Save 25% on a CIVIVI Sendy – Best Price at Midway USA ($10 Cheaper Than Amazon)

Save 24% on a Kershaw Link

Save 25% on a CIVIVI Clingman

Save 25% on a CIVIVI Elementum II

$100+

Save on Benchmade and Syderco Folders at Blade HQ

