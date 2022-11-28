We scoured the internet for the top Cyber Monday deals on crossbows. Check back here for updates on discounted in-stock products.

Cyber Monday Deals at Cabela’s

Cabela’s has the Killer Instinct Burner 415 Crossbow Package with DSC Crank, which comes with everything you need to hunt, for $299.97.

Cyber Monday Deals on Amazon

Save 9 percent on a Barnett Explorer XP Crossbow Package. It’s now just $411.63.

Save 17 percent on a BearX Intense Ready to Shoot Crossbow Package. It’s now just $389.33.

Save 19 percent on a CenterPoint Heat 425 Crossbow. It’s now just $365.

Save 27 percent on a Barnett Hyper Whitetail 410 Ready to Shoot Package. It’s now just $472.09.

Save 17 percent on a Barnett Whitetail Hunter STR, which is one of the best crossbows for the money. It’s now just $499.20.

Crossbow Deals at Optics Planet

The Ravin R10 is a great crossbow for the money and you can save $50 on it at Optics Planet. It’s now $1,299.99. You can take an additional 12 percent off it with the discount code: BFCM12