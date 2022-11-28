Cyber Monday Deals on Crossbows
We found the best deals on crossbows this Cyber Monday
We scoured the internet for the top Cyber Monday deals on crossbows. Check back here for updates on discounted in-stock products.
Cyber Monday Deals at Cabela’s
Cabela’s has the Killer Instinct Burner 415 Crossbow Package with DSC Crank, which comes with everything you need to hunt, for $299.97.
Cyber Monday Deals on Amazon
Save 9 percent on a Barnett Explorer XP Crossbow Package. It’s now just $411.63.
Save 17 percent on a BearX Intense Ready to Shoot Crossbow Package. It’s now just $389.33.
Save 19 percent on a CenterPoint Heat 425 Crossbow. It’s now just $365.
Save 27 percent on a Barnett Hyper Whitetail 410 Ready to Shoot Package. It’s now just $472.09.
Save 17 percent on a Barnett Whitetail Hunter STR, which is one of the best crossbows for the money. It’s now just $499.20.
Crossbow Deals at Optics Planet
The Ravin R10 is a great crossbow for the money and you can save $50 on it at Optics Planet. It’s now $1,299.99. You can take an additional 12 percent off it with the discount code: BFCM12