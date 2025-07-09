Berkley Prime Day Deals: Save Big on Gulp!, Hard and Soft Baits, Line, and More

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
If you fish, you know Berkley. From soft plastics and hard baits to top-notch fishing line, and some of the best scent-dispersing baits on the market, Berley makes gear rhat’s on the water pretty much everywhere fish swim. This Prime Day, you can save big across a wide range of Berkley products — including Trilene, Gulp! Baits, rods, and accessories. Whether you’re restocking your tackle box or want to test out something new, these are some of the best Berkeley deals available right now.
Berkley Fishing Line
- Berkley X5 Braid Fishing Line is 17 percent off.
- Berkley ProSpec Monofilament is 45 percent off.
- Berkley FireLine is 32 percent off.
- Berkley Trilene Big Game Braid is 15 percent off.
- Berkley Trilene Big Game Monofilament is 24 percent off.
Berkley Baits
- Berkley Gulp! Alive! Shrimp is 50 percent off.
- Berkeley Gulp! Earthworm is 15 percent off.
- Berkley Gulp! Alive! Minnow Soft Bait is 15 percent off.
- Berkley PowerBait Trout Dough is 15 percent off.
- Berkley Gulp! Alive! Shrimp/Peeler Crab Assortment is 15 percent off.
- Berkley SlobberKnocker Jig is 15 percent off.
- Berkley Gulp! Cricket is 29 percent off.
- Berkley Choppo Hard Bait is 19 percent off.
- Berkley PowerBait Nessie Soft Bait is 15 percent off.
- Berkley Flicker Shad Hard Bait is 26 percent off.
- Berkley Swamp Lord Hollow Body Frog is 15 percent off.
- Berkley Gulp! Paddleshad Soft Bait is 15 percent off.
- Berkley Fusion19 Bucktail Jigs are 15 percent off.
- Berkley Gulp! Grub Saltwater Soft Bait is 28 percent off.
- Berkley Gulp! Jerk Shad Saltwater Soft Bait is 15 percent off.
Berkley Rods and Accessories
- Berkley Big Game Casting Rods are 31 percent off.
- Berkley Cherrywood HD Spinning Rods are 21 percent off.
- Berkley Fishing Line Spoolers are 26 percent off.
- Berkley Coated Fishing Gloves are 66 percent off.
- Berkley Fishing Rod Racks are 20 percent off.