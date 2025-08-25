After a Decade of Knife Collecting, These Are the Blades I Actually Carry

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

I’ve owned hundreds of knives over the last ten years. I’ve been through the overbuilt knife trend, seen the first really good flippers, and bought all the hype knives I could get my hands on. But out of the heap of knives I own, there are only a handful that I carry daily. They are the knives I like the most, and the ones I’d most recommend to a fellow knife nut or anyone looking for one good EDC blade.

All-Around EDC Champ: Kershaw Bel Air

Photo by Scott Einsmann See It Pros Good action

Great blade shape and grind for EDC tasks

Thin and easy to carry

Excellent ergonomics Cons Aluminum scales lack traction Key Features KVT ball bearings

Lock Type: DuraLock

Pocket Clip: Reversible deep-carry (right/left, tip-up)

Warranty: Limited lifetime warranty

Blade Length3.1 inches

Blade Material: CPM MagnaCut

HRC: 62 to 64

Blade Finish/Coating: BlackWash

Blade Thickness: 0.09 inches

Closed Length4.2 inches

Handle Material: 6061-T6 aluminum

Handle Finish/Coating: Cerakote

Handle Thickness: 0.44 inches

Overall Length: 7.3 inches

Weight: 2.9 ounces

Price: $150

My first impressions of the Bel Air set a high bar. When I took the Bel Air out of its box, I flicked it open and experienced one of the best crossbar lock actions I’ve handled. The quality build is immediately evident and with a Mangnacut blade, it’s offered at a great price ($150).

A look at the Bel Air’s action and cutting ability.

The Bel Air truly impressed me when I tested it head to head against the WE Banter. The Banter has a slightly better action, but the Bel Air cuts circles around the Banter. Its blade flew through cardboard, dug deep into wood, and breezed through various cordage.

Of all the EDC knives I’ve tested this year, the Bel Air is the most refreshing. A lot of companies are taking serious flack for pricing knives way too high. Yet, here is a knife that’s priced very fairly for its materials, performance, and country of origin. I’m safely calling this the best value in American made knives and a great buy for anyone looking for a quality pocket knife. The only criticism I have for this knife is a lack of traction on the aluminum scales.

Budget Workhorse: Civivi Yonder

Photo by Scott Einsmann See It Pros Good all-around cutter

Very comfortable ergonomics

Easy to carry

Compact, but still plenty of grip real estate and blade Cons Not the best for cutting cordage Key Features Price: $67 (Retails for around $60)

Very lefty friendly

Weight: 2.8 ounces (measured)

Closed Length: 3.74 inches (measured)

Open Length: 6.63 inches (measured)

Thickness: 0.45 inch (measured)

Blade Stock Thickness: 0.09 inch (measured)

Thickness Behind the Edge: 0.01 inch (measured)

Sharpened Edge Length: 2.73 inches (measured)

Spade-point blade

Blade Material: 14C28N

Blade Hardness: 58-60HRC

Crossbar lock

G10, micarta, or wood scales

Caged ceramic ball bearings

Designer: Zac Whitmore

The Civivi Yonder was an exciting new release in 2024, and after testing it head to head against the Kershaw Bel Air and the CJRB Pyrite Light, it became one of my favorite pocket knives of all time. Especially when you consider its $60 price tag.

The Yonder is a good general purpose slicer thanks to its thin grind and sweeping belly. The Yonder’s spine measures 0.09-inch thick and just behind the edge, the Yonder measures 0.01-inch thick. I tested on thick cardboard and its blade geometry carved it up with ease. I also cut paracord, which would slip down the blade before being cut due to the knife’s belly.

In the pocket, the Yonder is among the best I’ve carried. It’s out of the way, discreet, and easy to deploy when needed. Read my full Civivi Yonder review to learn more.

Pocket Fixed Blade: Big Idea Designs Lookout

Photo by Scott Einsmann See It Pros Purpose built for pocket carry

Perfect sheath Cons Grip needs more traction Key Features Blade Steel: M390 (China) or MagnaCut (USA)

Handle Materials: Grade 5 Titanium, G10, Tigerwood, Ultem, and Natural Micarta

Overall Length: 6.2 inches

Blade Length: 2.2 inches

Blade Thickness: 0.12 inch

Grind: Flat

Comes with two Kydex Sheaths (left and right pocket carry) w/ titanium pocket clip

Made in China and USA

Price: $200 (China) or $250 (USA)

The Lookout gets so much pocket time because its design and execution are perfect. When you carry and use it you can tell that someone put a lot of thought into how this knife and sheath needed to work around being carried in a pocket.

The Lookout is the perfect knife for pocket carry. Photo by Scott Einsmann

The result is a completely intuitive user experience where pulling the knife out and dropping it back into the sheath takes no thought. Other knife companies should take note of the sheath design because it’s the only one I’ve tested that works flawlessly for pocket carry — although the Overland Sport is very close. The sheath has ideal pocket clip tension and a small footprint. Most taco-style sheaths attach the clip to the rivet holes near the edge side. But, the Lookout’s clip is moved closer to the center of the sheath, which prevents the clip from blocking access to the knife and moves it tight to one side of your pocket.

I have the Chinese made Titanium scaled version, but you can now get a USA-made version of the Lookout for a little more money. I just bought the USA-made Signal, which is a bigger knife and I’m already loving it for a general outdoors EDC blade.

Ultimate Dad Knife: Swiss Army Compact

See It Pros Excellent features to size ratio

The mini screwdriver can be swapped for a ton of different Mini Tools Cons Retains some legacy features I didn’t find useful like the corkscrew and file Key Features 14 tools

My Favorite Tools: Knife, pen, tweezers, bottle opener, 5mm screwdriver, 1.5 mm screwdriver, pin

Weight: 2.3 ounces

Length: 3.6 inches (measured)

Width: 0.95 inches (measured)

Thickness: 0.57 inch (measured)

Price: $59

The Mini Tool screwdriver threads onto the corkscrew. Scott Einsmann

Dad’s need to open packages, free toys from a web of zip ties, and be ready to change batteries on anything at any moment. That’s why a Swiss Army Knife is the perfect pocket tool for dads. The one that gets the most pocket time for me is the Compact.

The Compact is packed with a lot of useful tools, while still remaining light and thin. I found the classic large blade excellent for opening packages, light wood use, cutting cordage, or slicing up an apple. I put the Compact through my EDC knife test protocol, and it kept pace with top full-size, locking knives. I was really impressed at how well it did in hard cutting tasks. While I don’t typically use my SAKs for hard use, it’s nice to know they can do it.

The blade is easy to open using the nail nick and smoothly swings out until it snaps into position. There’s a good amount of spring tension to keep the blade open. Although, it’s still not a locking blade so watch out for spine pressure, especially when coming out of a cut.

The Compact’s Scissors compared to the Leatherman T4’s.

The biggest surprise is how useful I found the pen. You’re not going to use it to write an essay, but it’s handy for those situations when you need a pen in a pinch. I used it at the post office, to sign checks, and jot down quick notes. The scissor is another favorite. It easily cuts through 550 cord, zip ties, and duct tape. It has enough control to cut out intricate shapes in paper or just a straight line. My only complaint with the scissor is that it’s harder to pull out than the other tools because it sits low.

If you need a Phillips head screwdriver as part of your SAK, the Tinker is another great option.

The Knife That Makes Me Happy: OZ Machine Company Roosevelt

See It Key Features Blade Length: 2.9 inches

Over Length: 7 inches

Weight: 2.9 ounces

Blade Thickness: 0.375 inch thick

Hardware and scales made from grade 5 titanium (including screws)

10 ball ceramic bearings in Delrin cages

AEB-L lock insert with two ceramic detent balls

CPM MagnaCut Blade (63 to 64 HRC)

All components made by Oz Machine Co.

Price: Starting at $700

At a certain point a knife is just a knife. If you keep it sharp it’ll perform normal cutting tasks well. But some knives are more than just a cutting tool. They are a source of daily happiness and an extension of the person carrying them.

A look at the Roosevelt’s action.

A look at the Roosevelt’s action.

The latter is the world where the OZ Machine Company Roosevelt (Rosie) exists. The basic function of cutting is of course important, but people who are excited to spend $800 on a knife want more than a razor blade. They want impeccable machine work, exciting design, and an action that’s supremely satisfying. The Rosie delivers all of this at a very high level. It’s also thoughtfully designed for carry and daily use. It’s shockingly light and thin, yet perfectly comfortable while cutting. One of the reasons why the Roosevelt is such a high quality folder is that every component is made in house, including the screws and bearings. Add with those tight tolerances and strict quality control and you end up with a knife that is, in a word, perfect.

The main negative of the OZ Rosie is its availability. It took me nearly a year of trying to get one and they aren’t getting easier to find. OZ simply can’t make enough to satisfy the demand, which causes crazy secondary market prices. The hunt for one of these coveted knives is frustrating, but it’s also part of the fun and it’s a signal that there is serious demand for knives at the pinnacle of quality. If you want one of these knives I recommend signing up for email alerts, following Oz Machine Co on social media, going to knife shows that Oz Machine Co attends, and keeping an eye on R/Knife_Swap.