6 Gifts They’ll Still Be Using in 20 Years: Find the Leatherman Built for a Lifetime of Adventure​

Holiday gifting is cluttered with novelties that fade fast and electronics destined to become obsolete. But a Leatherman is used, relied upon, and eventually passed down. The key is matching the right Leatherman to the individual, and this gift guide will help you do just that.

Best Gift Overall: Wave Alpha

Contoured G10 handles

16 tools

Ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, DIYers, and everyday carry

Price: $199.95

The new Wave Alpha is the ultimate multi-tool to carry and solve problems every day. It has 16 tools, comes in three colors, and is customizable for a truly personalized gift. On the Leatherman site, you can customize the Wave Alpha’s knife blade with laser engraving. The options include text, graphics, patterns, and even your own image. For the person who wants a multi-tool that can do it all and do it well, this one’s hard to beat.

The Ultimate Tool: ARC

One-handed tool opening and MagnaCut knife

20 tools

A versatile tool that’s ready for anything from daily tasks to big home improvement projects

Price: $249.95

The ARC is made to get work done. All 20 tools can be opened with one hand, and they’re made for everything from daily tasks to outdoor adventures. The ARC’s knife is made from MagnaCut — a steel that’s prized for its toughness and corrosion resistance. In the Talos colorway, it not only performs well, but it looks great too. Whether it’s the centerpiece of an EDC collection or the ultimate gift for a gearhead, the ARC is built to impress — and built to last.​

Best for the Outdoors: Signal

Includes tools for everything from starting a campfire to setting up a tent

19 tools

The ultimate outdoors companion

Price: $139.95

For the person who lives to be outdoors, the Signal is the ultimate gift. It pairs Leatherman’s core utility with outdoor features like a fire-starting ferro rod, a whistle, and even a built-in hammer for pounding in tent stakes. Its mix of functionality and rugged durability makes it a natural choice for people who enjoy camping, backpacking, hunting, and spending time outdoors. It also comes in nine different colors, so there’s a Signal for everyone.

Lightweight EDC: Skeletool CX

A light, minimalist multi-tool that comes in a range of colors

7 tools

Excellent for daily carry

Price: $89.95

Sometimes, less is more — and the Skeletool CX proves it. This streamlined multi-tool is designed for those who want everyday utility without the bulk. It pares things down to the essentials: a knife, pliers, wire cutters, bottle opener, and bit driver.

The lightweight Skeletool CX disappears in a pocket, and its sub-$100 price won’t lighten your wallet too much.

Best for DIYers: Rebar

Currently 20% off

17 tools

A robust tool for DIYers

Price: $89.95

The Rebar is a classic multi-tool with years of proven service to gearheads, tradespeople, and DIYers. It’s built like a tank to last for years of hard use and has 17 tools that securely lock in place. For anyone who measures gifts by their usefulness, the Rebar hits the mark.

You’ll save 20 percent on the Rebar until December 31, making it one of the best values in the lineup.

Best Stocking Stuffer: Micra

10 tools

Price: $49.95

Perfect for EDC, travel, and fishing

The Leatherman Micra is proof that big utility can come in a tiny package. About the size of a car key fob, the Micra packs in ten tools — including scissors, tweezers, screwdrivers, and a knife — making it a favorite for anyone who likes to be prepared on the go. Available in a range of colors, it’s a practical and personal gift that fits perfectly in a stocking.