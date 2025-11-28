The Best Black Friday Deals on Optics

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Sign up for the Outdoor Life Newsletter Get the hottest outdoor news—plus a free month of onX Hunt Elite. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Optics are among the most expensive gear items that hunters use. We want a crystal clear scope on our rifle, handy binoculars, and a powerful spotter. Oh, and don’t forget the rangefinders, red dots, and thermals. Individually these items can cost a few hundred dollars up to several grand. All combined, they represent a serious investment.

Fortunately, there are some incredible optics deals happening right now amid the Black Friday shopping holiday. I scoured the web to find the best optics at the best prices, which I’ve outlined below.

Top Deals from Around the Web

Save $1,000 on a Pulsar thermal scope — now $2,500

Pulsar thermal scopes are among the best on the market. Saving a grand on this scope is about as good of a deal as you’ll find anywhere.

Save $700 on a Burris Eliminator laser scope — now $2,270

The Burris Eliminator is a 5-20x50mm scope that has an integrated laser rangefinder and also calculates your holdover and windage.

Save $500 on a Vortex Viper riflescope — now $600

This 5-25x50mm riflescope is ideal for hunting in wide open country and long range shooting. Right now you can get it for essentially half price.

Save $300 on a Vortex Fury rangefinding binocular — now $700

I’ve hunted with these rangefinding binos for years and have found them to be reliable and easy to use. You won’t find them cheaper than this offer.

Save $200 on a Vortex Defender red dot — now $200

This is a large red dot that’s designed for fast target acquisition. It’s ideal for handguns, but works great on shotguns too.

More Deals on Thermals

More Deals on Riflescopes

More Deals on Red Dots

More Deals on Binoculars

More Deals on Rangefinders

More Deals on Spotting Scopes