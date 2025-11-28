The Best Black Friday Deals on Optics

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Optics are among the most expensive gear items that hunters use. We want a crystal clear scope on our rifle, handy binoculars, and a powerful spotter. Oh, and don’t forget the rangefinders, red dots, and thermals. Individually these items can cost a few hundred dollars up to several grand. All combined, they represent a serious investment.
Fortunately, there are some incredible optics deals happening right now amid the Black Friday shopping holiday. I scoured the web to find the best optics at the best prices, which I’ve outlined below.
Top Deals from Around the Web
Save $1,000 on a Pulsar thermal scope — now $2,500
Pulsar thermal scopes are among the best on the market. Saving a grand on this scope is about as good of a deal as you’ll find anywhere.
Save $700 on a Burris Eliminator laser scope — now $2,270
The Burris Eliminator is a 5-20x50mm scope that has an integrated laser rangefinder and also calculates your holdover and windage.
Save $500 on a Vortex Viper riflescope — now $600
This 5-25x50mm riflescope is ideal for hunting in wide open country and long range shooting. Right now you can get it for essentially half price.
Save $300 on a Vortex Fury rangefinding binocular — now $700
I’ve hunted with these rangefinding binos for years and have found them to be reliable and easy to use. You won’t find them cheaper than this offer.
Save $200 on a Vortex Defender red dot — now $200
This is a large red dot that’s designed for fast target acquisition. It’s ideal for handguns, but works great on shotguns too.
More Deals on Thermals
- Save $1,000 on a Pulsar thermal binocular
- Save $200 on a AGM thermal scope
- Save $200 on an AGM night vision scope
- Save more than $100 on a AGM thermal monocular
More Deals on Riflescopes
- Save $140 on a Primary Arms LPVO
- Save $100 on a Vortex Diamondback riflescope
More Deals on Red Dots
- Save $155 on an EOTECH holographic sight
- Save $150 on Leupold DeltaPoint Pro
- Save $110 on a Sig Romeozero red dot
- Save $50 on a Burris Fasfire C red dot
- Save $46 on a Holosun red dot
- Save $60 on a Vortex Viper shotgun red dot
- Save $60 on a Holosun EPS red dot
More Deals on Binoculars
- Save $100 on Vortex Diamondback binoculars
- Save $70 on Sig Buckmaster binoculars
More Deals on Rangefinders
- Save $80 on a Sig Kilo rangefinding binocular
- Save $50 on Leupold laser rangefinders
- Save $20 on a Sig rangefinder
More Deals on Spotting Scopes
- Save 20% on a Maven CS.1A spotting scope
- Save $250 on a Vortex Diamondback spotting scope