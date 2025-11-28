The Best $100 Binocular Is Now $75 During Black Friday

The best affordable binocular we've tested is on sale for an insanely low price

By Scott Einsmann

Published

Vortex Triumph binocular and chest harness
The Triumph binocular comes with a harness. Scott Einsmann

The Vortex Triumph HD won our Great Buy Award at last year’s optics test and I’ve personally tested it against binoculars costing two to ten times more. It’s without a doubt the best cheap binocular available. They’re on sale now for an incredible price that of $75. I’d buy two pairs if I were you — I already bought mine.

Get the Vortex Optics Triumph HD 10×42 Binoculars for only $75

  • 10×42
  • Prism Type: Roof
  • Weight: 22.9 ounces
  • Eye Relief: 17.0 mm
  • Linear Field of View: 334 feet
  • Includes: GlassPak binocular harness, neck strap, lens covers, and lens cloth
  • Price: $100
  • Made in China

Who should buy the Vortex Triumph? If you have only $100 to spend on a binocular, the Triumph is a great choice for whitetail hunting, indoor archery, 3D archery, turkey hunting, and as a spare to keep in your truck. They’re also an excellent binocular to give to a kid just getting started in hunting. 

If you’re trying to decide between the Triumph and a binocular costing about $250, you’ll just have to decide if that slight bump in performance is worth the cost. You’ll see a bigger difference as you step up to $500 to $600 binos and another leap at $1,000. Again, you’ll have to decide how much optical performance you need and can afford. 

Read my full review here.

Scott Einsmann Avatar

Scott Einsmann

Executive Gear Editor

Scott Einsmann is Outdoor Life’s gear editor. He oversees the gear team’s editors and writers who are subject matter experts in bows, knives, hunting, fishing, backpacking, and more. He lives in Richmond, Virginia with his wife and two bird dogs.

