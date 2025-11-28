The Best $100 Binocular Is Now $75 During Black Friday

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
The Vortex Triumph HD won our Great Buy Award at last year’s optics test and I’ve personally tested it against binoculars costing two to ten times more. It’s without a doubt the best cheap binocular available. They’re on sale now for an incredible price that of $75. I’d buy two pairs if I were you — I already bought mine.
Get the Vortex Optics Triumph HD 10×42 Binoculars for only $75
- 10×42
- Prism Type: Roof
- Weight: 22.9 ounces
- Eye Relief: 17.0 mm
- Linear Field of View: 334 feet
- Includes: GlassPak binocular harness, neck strap, lens covers, and lens cloth
- Price: $100
- Made in China
Who should buy the Vortex Triumph? If you have only $100 to spend on a binocular, the Triumph is a great choice for whitetail hunting, indoor archery, 3D archery, turkey hunting, and as a spare to keep in your truck. They’re also an excellent binocular to give to a kid just getting started in hunting.
If you’re trying to decide between the Triumph and a binocular costing about $250, you’ll just have to decide if that slight bump in performance is worth the cost. You’ll see a bigger difference as you step up to $500 to $600 binos and another leap at $1,000. Again, you’ll have to decide how much optical performance you need and can afford.