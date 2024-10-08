Prime Day Deals on Outdoor Footwear

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Hiking boots and water sandals are on sale from top brands like Keen, Merrell, Teva, and Chaco this October Amazon Prime Day 2024. Find durable and comfortable footwear for your next adventure heavily discounted through October 9.
KEEN Footwear is 30% off
Men’s
- Targhee 3 Mid Height Waterproof Hiking Boots
- Circadia Mid Height Comfortable Waterproof Hiking Boots
- Newport H2 Closed Toe Water Sandals
- Won the best closed toe award in our review of the Best Hiking Sandals
- Anchorage 3 Waterproof Pull On Insulated Snow Boots
Women’s
- Targhee 3 Mid Height Waterproof Hiking Boots
- Circadia Low Height Comfortable Waterproof Hiking Shoes
- Rose Casual Closed Toe Sandals
- Whisper Adventure Sandals
- Newport H2 Closed Toe Water Sandals
- Voyageur Low Height Breathable Hiking Shoes
Up to 37% Off Merrell Hiking Boots
Men’s
Women’s
Read Next: Merrell Moab 3: A Budget Hiking Shoe that Doesn’t Disappoint
Teva
Men’s
Women’s
Chaco
Men’s
Women’s
Check out more October Amazon Prime Day deals on backpacks here.