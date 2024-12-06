Save $200 on Leupold BX-4 Rangefinder Binoculars

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Right now, you can save a cool $200 on these top-of-the-line Leupold BX-4 Range HD TBR/W Rangefinder Binoculars. They won best overall at our 2023 optics test. Read our best rangefinder binoculars review to learn more about them.
Get the Leupold BX-4 Rangefinder Binoculars for $1,400 at Bass Pro
With these cutting edge binos you can spot and range your targets all at once without wasting time and potentially shooting opportunities switching from regular binos to a separate laser rangefinder. The speed and the optical performance you can expect from Leupold is more than worth it, especially with this sweet limited-time deal. Simplifying your gear and whittling it down to the essentials can also mean choosing quality gear that does the job of two pieces of kit.
The Leupold Elite Optical System provides excellent dawn-to-dusk light transmission so you get a bright image and serious glare reduction in the viewfinder. These binos have a 10x magnification gives you a big field of view — great for glassing tight spots but with plenty of power to positively ID your targets.
On the rangefinder side, the high-contrast red OLED display in the binos ensure that you can see the readout no matter the lighting conditions. Plus, the BX-4 calculates 10 mph wind holds to make first-shot hits more certain.
Leupold uses advanced internal gases and seals so that these binos can handle whatever temperature changes and elevation changes that you can throw at it while ensuring the optics will stay clear and moisture free. They won’t fog, even in the coldest rain or the harshest snowstorm. Plus, the BX-4s feature a built-in 1/4-20 rotatable tripod adapter port for easy tripod mounting.
And with Leupold’s guarantee, if at any time the optics in these binos don’t perform, the company will repair or replace them for free, whether you’re the original owner or not.
Features
- Binoculars and rangefinder in one
- Excellent dawn-to-dusk light transmission
- Exceptional edge-to-edge clarity
- 10x magnification
- High-contrast red OLED display
- 25 selectable ballistics groups
- Calculates 10-mph wind holds
- 1/4-20 rotatable tripod adapter port
Leupold BX-4 Range HD TBR/W Rangefinder Binoculars Specs
- Tripod Compatible (1/4-20): Yes
- Rifle Angle Compensation: TBR/W
- Archery Angle Compensation: Bow Mode
- Battery Type: CR2
- True Ballistic Range (TBR): No
- Horizontal Distance (Trig): No
- Archer’s Advantage: No
- Display Type: Red OLED Display
- Flightpath: No
- Guard-ion Lens Coating: Yes
- Last Target: No
- Trophy Scale: No
- Length: 5.9 inches
- Weight: 39 ounces
- Magnification: 10X
- Objective Lens Diameter: 42 mm
- Linear FOV: 334 ft@1000 yd)
- Angular FOV: 6.2 degrees
- Eye Relief: 17 mm
- Min Diopter: -3.5 dpt
- Max Diopter: 3.5 dpt
- Close Focus Distance: 13 feet
- Interpupillary Distance Max: 76 mm
- Interpupillary Distance Min: 56 mm
- Light Transmission Left Channel: 81%
- Light Transmission Right Channel: 80%
- Accuracy to 125: 1 yard
- Accuracy to 1000: 1 yard
- Accuracy above 1000: 0.2%
- Battery Life: 3,000 actuations
- Max Range – Deer: 1,100 yards
- Max Range – Trees: 1,600 yards
- Max Range – Reflective: 2,600 yards
- Min Range: 12 yardsLaser Classification: Class 1M
