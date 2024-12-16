Share







You can get a solid discount of $300 on a Vortex Strike Eagle 1-8×24 FFP rifle scope from Cabela’s, for a final price of just $299. This scope would make a great gift for a predator hunter, whitetail hunter, or a hog hunter. Just keep in mind that the last day to order items and have them arrive before Christmas, in the lower 48, is tomorrow 12/17.

Get a Vortex Strike Eagle LPVO for $299

The Vortex Venom 1-6x won best value LPVO at this year’s Outdoor Life Optics Test. The Venom’s retail price is $300. The Strike Eagle is a step above in magnification and glass quality, and you can you get it for the same price as the Venom with this deal.

This first-focal-plane LPVO optic features an EBR-8 MOA reticle that’s glass-etched and illuminated (red) for rapid shooting from point blank range out to 600 yards, even in low-light conditions.

And because it’s a FFP scope, the scale of the reticle will remain the same no matter how much you zoom in or out.

The scope’s fully multicoated lenses feature anti reflective coatings on all air-to-glass surfaces to maximize light transmission for the best sight picture possible. The lens exteriors are treated with a hard ArmorTex coating to guard against scratches, oil, and dirt.

The body of the scope is built for shockproof aircraft-grade aluminum and it’s made to withstand recoil and impacts. It’s anodized for corrosion and wear resistance, which results in a low-glare matter surface.

The optional throw lever for the Fast Focus eyepiece is included for easier and fast magnification adjustments without coming off the gun even a little bit, even while wearing gloves.

The scope is sealed with O-rings and is nitrogen gas purged for fogproofing. The illuminated reticle is powered by a single CR2032 battery, which is included. Also included are flip caps, a lens cloth, a sunshade, and a 2mm hex wrench.

