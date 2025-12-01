The 25 Best Palmetto State Armory Cyber Monday Deals: Guns, Ammo, and Optics on Sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Sign up for the On The Gun Newsletter The latest for gun hunters and competitive shooters. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

PSA Cyber Monday deals are underway and you can save on guns, ammo, and optics. There’s some incredible deals in all categories including a Ruger LCP for only $200, 9mm ammo for only 21 centers per round, and more than 50% off one of our favorite red dots.

Guns

Save $200 on a Springfield 1911 Prodigy 4.25″ 9mm 20rd / 17rd Pistol Package with Viridian RFX11 Green Dot Optic, Black

Save $220 on a Savage Arms 110 Trail Hunter .270 Winchester Bolt Action Rifle

Save $500 on a Colt Python .357 Magnum

Save $100 on a Glock G17 Gen5 9mm Pistol

Save $150 on a Ruger LCP Max .380 ACP

Save $100 on a GLOCK 41 Gen 4 .45 AUTO

Save $170 on a Franklin Armory BFSIII AR-Essential Curved Binary Trigger Multi Cal

Ammo

Get AAC 5.56 NATO Ammo 77 Grain OTM for only 50 cents per round

Get CCI .22 LR Ammo 40 Grain Sub-Sonic Lead HP 100rds for $11

Get Ammo Inc Target and Range 9mm 115 gr FMJ 50rds for only $10.50

Get CCI Blazer 380 Auto/ACP 95gr TMJ 50 round box for only $11

Get CCI Blazer Brass 9mm Ammo 124 Grain FMJ 50rds for $12 a box

Optics

Save $400 on an Eotech Vudu 3-9×32 SFP Ultra-Short Riflescope

Save $60 on a Holosun Optic ARO 2 MOA Red Dot, Barrett Brown

Scalarworks mounts are on sale

Save $320 on a Vortex Strike Eagle 1-6×24 GEN2 Riflescope w/ AR-BDC3 Reticle — now $180

Save $250 on a Leupold DeltaPoint Pro Reflex Sight

Save $100 on a Holosun EPS 2 MOA Red Dot Pistol Sight

Save $100 on a Holosun HS407C 1X Red Dot Sight Shake Awake 2MOA

Save $350 on a Holosun DRS Night Vision 8x Zoom Red Dot

Save $150 on a Sig Tango MSR 2-12×44 34mm FFP Illuminated MRAD Milling Reticle w/ 1.232 MSR Mount

Save $260 on a Vortex SPARC Solar 2 MOA Red Dot Sight

Save $1,000 on a Pulsar Telos XG50 Monocular – High-Performance Thermal Monocular

Save $50 on a Vortex Strike Eagle 1-6×24 Gen 2 Riflescope with AR-BDC3 Reticle & Vortex Sport Cantilever 30mm Ring Mount

Save $1,500 on a Pulsar Merger LRF XQ35 – Thermal Binocular with Integrated Laser Rangefinder