Black Friday 2025 Thermal and Night Vision Scope Deals: You Can Afford Thermal Now

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Sign up for the Outdoor Life Newsletter Get the hottest outdoor news—plus a free month of onX Hunt Elite. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Night optics are getting more capable and more affordable every year. You can get your first or upgrade to a bigger sensor with better resolution and save money with these Black Friday deals. Some of the best deals I found are on Pulsar factory reconditioned scopes that bring these top-tier scopes down to very attainable prices.

Read Next: Best Thermal Scopes

Black Friday Deals on Night Vision Scopes

Save $180 on a AGM Global Vision Spectrum LRF 4K Digital Day & Night Vision Rifle Scope with Laser Rangefinder — it’s only $1015

Save $400 on a Sightmark Wraith 4K Mini 4x Digital Night Vision Riflescope — it’s only $500

Save $200 on AGM Global Vision Spectrum 4K Mini Digital Day and Night Vision Rifle Scope — it’s only $595 on sale

Best Balck Friday Deals on Thermal Scopes

Save $800 on a Pulsar Thermion 2 XQ38 Thermal Riflescope Reconditioned — now $1,700

Save $200 on a AGM Global Vision Rattler V2 25-320 Thermal Rifle Scope — it’s only $1,095 on sale

Save $1,000 on a Pulsar Thermion 2 LRF XQ50 Pro Thermal Riflescope — now $2,500

Save $200 on a AGM Global Vision Rattler V2 25-320 Thermal Rifle Scope

Save $1,000 on a Pulsar thermal scope — now $2,500

Save $700 on a Pulsar Thermion 2 Pro Thermal Riflescope — now $2,300

Save $600 on a AGM Global Vision Adder 50-384 — now $1,894

Save $300 on a AGM Rattler TS35-384 Thermal Imaging RifleScope 384×288 — now $1,450

Thermal Monoculars

Save $100 on a TOPDON TS004 Thermal Imaging Monocular — now only $400

Save $280 on a AGM Global Vision Taipan V2 25-384 Thermal Imaging monocular — now $1,515

Save $1,000 on a Pulsar Merger LRF XQ35 Thermal Binocular — now $2,500

Save 21% on a Armasight Sidekick 320 Mini Thermal Monocular

Save $2,000 on a Pulsar Merger LRF XL50 Binocular 2.5-20x50mm – Reconditioned