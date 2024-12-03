Save $60 on the Daiwa Tatula SV TW Baitcasting Reel

Get a Daiwa Tatula for $150 at Bass Pro Shops

By Scott Einsmann

Posted 3 Hours Ago

Daiwa Tatula Cyber Monday deal

The Daiwa Tatula is one of the best all-around baitcasting reels. I own several that I use for worm and my versatile rods. Now until December 4 you can save $60 on Tatula SV TW, which nocks the price down to $150. Compare that to $210 for one on Amazon.

Get a Daiwa Tatula SV TW for $150 (RH Retrieve Only)

There are several great reals for under $200, but they don’t have the features and build quality of options that retail for over $200. If you want the performance of a high-quality reel, at a bargain price, this Tatula deal is for you. These reels are known for their reliability, smoothness, and casting distance. They’re ideal for tournament anglers who need to rig up a bunch of rods or weekend anglers who want a reel that won’t break after a single season.

The SV spool allows you to easily throw baits like an unweighted fluke, small top waters, and jerkbaits without backlash. The T-Wing system helps line smoothly feed out on a cast, but it is possible for the line to jump out of the guide. The Daiwa braking system is tunable so even a brand new caster can fish without backlash issues. It’s also great for a versatile rod where you might be swapping lure weights constantly and need to easily dial in the brakes to accommodate a different bait.

Daiwa Tatula SV TW Specs

  • Available in a 8.1.1 or 6.3.1 gear ratio
  • 7+1 ball bearings
  • Max Drag: 13.2 pounds
  • Line Capacity: 100 yards of 14-pound mono or 100 yards of 30 pound braid
  • Typical Retail Price: $209
 
Scott Einsmann Avatar

Scott Einsmann

Executive Gear Editor

Scott Einsmann is Outdoor Life’s gear editor. He oversees the gear team’s editors and writers who are subject matter experts in bows, knives, hunting, fishing, backpacking, and more. He lives in Richmond, Virginia with his wife and two bird dogs.

