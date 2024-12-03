Save $60 on the Daiwa Tatula SV TW Baitcasting Reel

Share







The Daiwa Tatula is one of the best all-around baitcasting reels. I own several that I use for worm and my versatile rods. Now until December 4 you can save $60 on Tatula SV TW, which nocks the price down to $150. Compare that to $210 for one on Amazon.

Get a Daiwa Tatula SV TW for $150 (RH Retrieve Only)

There are several great reals for under $200, but they don’t have the features and build quality of options that retail for over $200. If you want the performance of a high-quality reel, at a bargain price, this Tatula deal is for you. These reels are known for their reliability, smoothness, and casting distance. They’re ideal for tournament anglers who need to rig up a bunch of rods or weekend anglers who want a reel that won’t break after a single season.

The SV spool allows you to easily throw baits like an unweighted fluke, small top waters, and jerkbaits without backlash. The T-Wing system helps line smoothly feed out on a cast, but it is possible for the line to jump out of the guide. The Daiwa braking system is tunable so even a brand new caster can fish without backlash issues. It’s also great for a versatile rod where you might be swapping lure weights constantly and need to easily dial in the brakes to accommodate a different bait.

Daiwa Tatula SV TW Specs

Available in a 8.1.1 or 6.3.1 gear ratio

7+1 ball bearings

Max Drag: 13.2 pounds

Line Capacity: 100 yards of 14-pound mono or 100 yards of 30 pound braid

Typical Retail Price: $209