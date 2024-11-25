Score Major Savings on Tents this Black Friday

Share







There are always great deals to be had around Black Friday, but this year gearheads are likely to see exceptionally great deals on tents — backpacking and camping alike. That’s because there are new rules coming online in 2025 that will heavily restrict the sale of gear that uses PFAS, a common chemical used for waterproofing. Turns out, this stuff is great for keeping water out, but terrible for the environment.

Normally, I would not suggest you go out and buy a tent that’s terrible for the environment. But, in this instance, the damage has already been done. The biggest environmental impacts of PFAS are to do with groundwater, and these stem from the manufacturing process and end-of-life, when a tent goes into the landfill. To the best of our knowledge, actually using this tent in the field has a negligible effect on the environment.

The upshot here is that tent manufacturers need to offload their PFAS-riddled tents before the end of the year, which means big savings for you. (Hat tip to Nemo, one brand that isn’t having as many bargain basement blowouts, probably because their stuff was already PFAS free.) Here are the best deals on tents going on right now.

MSR

The Access was my top pick from my test of the best 4-season tents, and I was especially impressed by how well it handed condensation. Typically it’s so pricey that you need to be pretty deep into winter expeditions to justify the price tag, but this

40% to 50% off the Access

The Habitude is my go-to for camping with the family. I love the head height, and the pass-thru pocket is excellent. It’s a little more time consuming to set up than other cross-pole designs, but still easy enough for a single person, even a short person to tackle.

50% off the Habitude

42% to 47% off the Habiscape

Gossamer Gear

While this sale might not look as impressive at face value, the reality is that 25% off a tent that was already one of the best values out there is hard to pass up. If you are looking to upgrade your tent with an eye toward a 2025 thru-hike, these should go to the top of your list.

Six Moon Designs

25% off all shelters

Sea to Summit

50% off the Telos (2-person and 3-person models)

50% off the Alto (1-person and 2-person models)

50% of the Ikos (2-person and 3-person models)

Big Agnes

If you’re on the taller side and looking for a tent where you can both stand up and move around, the Big House 6 is what you want. The Copper Spur is an excellent choice for families that are backpacking, or friends that don’t mind being a little cozy.

Wenzel

This is my top pick for the best 10-person tent. This is a great deal if you need a spacious new tent for 4 to 6 people.

40% off the Pinyon 10-Person — $84

Eddie Bauer

50% off the Olympic 10 Multi-Room Tent — $175