Vortex Crossfire Binoculars on Sale for $100

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
It’s hard to find a good deal in the world of optics. You might be able to save 20 to 30 percent on a decent sale, but rarely do you find binoculars for 40 percent off. Well here’s a binocular that typically retails for $170 that’s on sale for just under $100.
The Vortex Crossfire’s are two levels up in the Vortex hierarchy from our optics test’s best value binocular, the Triumph. The Triumph at its regular street price of $100 is a great buy, and the Crossfire binos have better build, glass, and coatings for the same price with this sale. Here are some of the Crossfire’s highlights.
- 10×42
- Fully multi-coated
- Anti-reflective coatings
- O-ring sealed
- 100 percent waterproof
- Nitrogen gas filled, which reduces fogging during rapid temperature changes
- Rubber-armored
- TrueTimber Strata camo
- Field of View: 325 feet at 1,000 yards
- Weight: 23.2 ounces
- Price: $170 street price, on sale for $99.98
Other Binoculars on Sale
- Save $300 on Zeiss Conquest HD binoculars. They’re now $700, which is a hell of a deal for premium binos.
- Save $50 on Leupold BX-1 McKenzie HD Binoculars. They’re now $170.
- Save $200 on 15x Leupold BX-5 Santiam HD Binoculars. They’re now $1,200.
- Save $200 on Vortex Fury Laser Rangefinder Binoculars