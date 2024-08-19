Vortex Crossfire Binoculars on Sale for $100

By Scott Einsmann

Posted on Aug 19, 2024 2:00 PM EDT

It’s hard to find a good deal in the world of optics. You might be able to save 20 to 30 percent on a decent sale, but rarely do you find binoculars for 40 percent off. Well here’s a binocular that typically retails for $170 that’s on sale for just under $100.

The Vortex Crossfire’s are two levels up in the Vortex hierarchy from our optics test’s best value binocular, the Triumph. The Triumph at its regular street price of $100 is a great buy, and the Crossfire binos have better build, glass, and coatings for the same price with this sale. Here are some of the Crossfire’s highlights.

  • 10×42
  • Fully multi-coated
  • Anti-reflective coatings
  • O-ring sealed
  • 100 percent waterproof
  • Nitrogen gas filled, which reduces fogging during rapid temperature changes
  • Rubber-armored
  • TrueTimber Strata camo
  • Field of View: 325 feet at 1,000 yards
  • Weight: 23.2 ounces
  • Price: $170 street price, on sale for $99.98

Scott Einsmann Avatar

Scott Einsmann

Executive Gear Editor

Scott Einsmann is Outdoor Life’s gear editor. He oversees the gear team’s editors and writers who are subject matter experts in bows, knives, hunting, fishing, backpacking, and more. He lives in Richmond, Virginia with his wife and two bird dogs.

