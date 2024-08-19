Vortex Crossfire Binoculars on Sale for $100

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

It’s hard to find a good deal in the world of optics. You might be able to save 20 to 30 percent on a decent sale, but rarely do you find binoculars for 40 percent off. Well here’s a binocular that typically retails for $170 that’s on sale for just under $100.

The Vortex Crossfire’s are two levels up in the Vortex hierarchy from our optics test’s best value binocular, the Triumph. The Triumph at its regular street price of $100 is a great buy, and the Crossfire binos have better build, glass, and coatings for the same price with this sale. Here are some of the Crossfire’s highlights.

10×42

Fully multi-coated

Anti-reflective coatings

O-ring sealed

100 percent waterproof

Nitrogen gas filled, which reduces fogging during rapid temperature changes

Rubber-armored

TrueTimber Strata camo

Field of View: 325 feet at 1,000 yards

Weight: 23.2 ounces

Price: $170 street price, on sale for $99.98

