Trail Cam Photos: Bobcat vs. Scent Dripper
Unique trail camera photos make every deer season a little more exciting
For deer hunters this time of year, checking trail camera photos can either be a frustratingly tedious chore or as exciting as Christmas Eve. If your SD card is filled with does and dink bucks, you groan.
But then, every once in a while, your cameras capture unique, once-in-a-lifetime images. New England bowhunter Dave Morel recently got some of those. No, they weren’t photos of the next world-record whitetail, but rather of a big bobcat which let curiosity get the best of him.
Morel pulled SD cards from one of his favorite stand locations—where he had set up a mock scrape under a scent dripper. It turns out, a bobcat wanted to check out his ruse.
The bobcat leapt and climbed to impressive heights. But ultimately, the scent dripper survived the encounter.