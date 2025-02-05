Idaho Now Requiring Nonresident Shed Hunters to Buy a License. Montana, Other Western States Eyeing Similar Changes

Big game animals are dropping their antlers across the West. Moose and whitetails have been shedding since January, followed by mule deer in February and elk through March. Shed hunters in the region are already eager to start collecting this spring, but with the growing popularity of shed hunting, wildlife managers in many western states are implementing new rules around it. Starting this year in Idaho, for example, out-of-staters must have a nonresident big-game hunting license to legally collect antlers, even on private land.

The new Idaho requirement became law in July, and its intent is to reduce overcrowding on public lands and protect wintering wildlife. It was spurred, in part, by the huge influx of shed hunters to the Gem State in Spring 2023, when many surrounding states had enacted shed-hunting closures due to severe winterkill.

“We are trying to cover the cost of impacts to wildlife,” Idaho Department of Fish and Game regional supervisor Dan Garren tells Outdoor Life. “Producing antlers is not our goal. Healthy wild herds are our goal, but that’s where antlers come from. Requiring a nonresident hunting license for shed collection helps us fund management of wild herds and that benefits everybody.”

The license required for nonresidents under the new IDFG rule is a base hunting license that costs $185. The only exception to this requirement is nonresidents under 12 who are accompanied by either a resident or a licensed nonresident.

There isn’t currently a shed license program in Montana, but legislation introduced Monday seeks to establish such a program. HB533 would require $10 shed hunting licenses for residents, and $50 licenses for nonresidents. Landowners collecting on their own property would not have to buy a license.

Idaho isn’t alone in trying to regulate the growing demand for shed antlers, which can add to the stresses facing big-game herds during a vulnerable time of year. Here’s a brief overview of five states in the West that are considering (or have already enacted) new or unique rules for shed hunters.

As shed hunting grows in popularity across the West, wildlife managers are trying to reign in the activity with new rules. Photo by RacheleB / Adobe Stock

California

Shed hunting is allowed on private land and on federal public lands, but it is prohibited on state lands managed by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Otherwise, there are no special rules or seasons for shed hunting.

Colorado

Colorado does not currently have a fee-based program for shed hunting. It does, however, maintain a seasonal closure in the western half of the state. All shed and horn collecting on public lands west of 1-25 is prohibited from Jan. 1 through April 30 each year.

Nevada

Nevada established a shed-hunting program in 2021. All shed hunters (both residents and nonresidents) are required to carry a collection certificate for specific counties in eastern Nevada between May 1 and June 30. The certificates can be obtained through a free, 30-minute online course.

Utah

Utah updated its regulations around shed hunting in 2024. Under the new law passed in May, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources now has the authority to set shed-hunting seasons and establish additional rules around the activity. Shed hunters going out between Jan. 1 and May 31 must complete the mandatory Antler Gathering Ethics Course online. Those going out after May 31 do not have to complete the course.

Wyoming

Under new laws passed in 2023, the Cowboy State requires nonresident shed hunters over the age of 15 to purchase a conservation stamp costing $21.50. Residents don’t need a stamp. They also have a week to collect sheds without competition from nonresidents.

The Wyoming Department of Fish and Game also has a special antler regulation area in the western part of the state, which includes all land west of the Continental Divide, excluding the Great Divide Basin, and some land west of Laramie. All shed hunting is prohibited in this area from Jan. 1 through May 1.