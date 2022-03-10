Three ice fishermen battled a storm this past weekend that blew their homemade ice shanty more than a mile across Saginaw Bay. The anglers were inside the small shanty when 50 mph winds took hold of it, prompting onlookers to alert Huron County authorities. Local authorities said the three anglers came away safe and unharmed from the event, according to the Associated Press.

Deputies were alerted that morning by a witness, who called emergency dispatch after they noticed an individual struggling to keep the shanty under control. Authorities arrived at the scene just before 8 a.m. on Sunday, March 6. By that time, the homemade shanty was roughly 1.5 miles across Saginaw Bay, which forms the southwest arm of Lake Huron.

Both the Caseville Fire Department and the local Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident. The fire department brought along an airboat for a rescue attempt, but it went unused, as the three men were able to make it back to shore on their own. Authorities said the men refused medical treatment, and appeared to be in good condition.

According to a statement by Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson, the three men had spent the night in the shanty and were aware of the upcoming storm. They acknowledged that they had taken the wind for granted, and were making plans to leave the lake when the heavy winds started picking up.

The sheriff advised anglers on Sunday not to return to the ice until the storm subsided and conditions improved. The incident serves as a reminder for ice fishermen to keep an eye on current weather conditions, and to stay vigilant while out on the ice during this time of year.