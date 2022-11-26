We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Thermal is like night vision, but way better. It allows you to see at night by highlighting temperature differentials—a huge advantage for spotting game at night. Thermal is pretty expensive, but the prices are getting lower thanks to some great Cyber Monday deals. Here are the best ones we’ve found.

Need help choosing a thermal optic? Check out our test of the best thermal scopes.

Deals on Thermal Scopes

A dedicated thermal scope replaces your day scope, and many of them have built in rangefinders, recording, and can save zeroes for multiple guns.

Save 15 percent on a AGM Rattler TS35-384. It’s now $2,120.75. This thermal scope is ideal for medium ranges and can be used as a scope or handheld.

Save 19 percent on a AGM Rattler TS19-256. It’s now $849.15. This scope is ideal for short range hunting and spotting and offers 24 hours of operation under any weather conditions. It can be used as a scope or as a handheld.

Save 15 Percent on a AGM Varmint LRF TS35-384 . It’s now $2,797.03. This is a full-featured thermal scope for the serious hunter. It has a built in rangefinder, fast image processing, recording, and 4.5 hours of continuous operation.

Deals on Clip-On Thermal Devices

If you have a day scope you really like and you don’t want to take it off to go hog hunting, then a clip on is a great option for you. One of the best clip ons for the money is the AGM Rattler TC35-384, which is on sale for $2,262.40. It offers medium range capability and excellent resolution for the price.

Deals on Handheld Thermal Devices

If you’re interested in giving thermal a try, the AGM Asp-Micro TM160 is on sale for $339.15. This short range monocular will allow you to take advantage of thermal technology without breaking the bank.