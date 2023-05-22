We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer and if you like to spend time outdoors that means it’s time for camping, fishing, and boating. Bass Pro Shops Memorial Day Summer Sale has huge discounts on everything you need to have fun this summer. Here are the best deals we’ve found:

Memorial Day Summer Sale on Coolers

Save 10 percent on Yeti Tundra Coolers when you use your Cabela’s Club Card.

Save $45 on an Igloo BMX 52-Quart Cooler

Coleman Reunion 54 Quart Steel Belted Matte Cooler in White Truffle is $35 off

Save 10 percent on the Orca 12-oz. Whiskey Barrel Tumbler

Bass Pro Shops Memorial Day Sale on Camping Gear

Eureka! Copper Canyon LX 8-Person Tent is $125 off at $374.98 (This tent won “best overall” in our 8-person tent test)

Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller is 28 percent off at $17.98

Osprey Aether 55 Backpack is $75 off at $224.98

Osprey Ariel 55 Backpack for Ladies is $75 off at $224.98

Memorial Day Summer Sale on Grills and Smokers

Cabela’s Stainless Steel Tabletop Propane Grill is $20 off

Save $50 on a Cabela’s 4-Burner Gas Griddle

Save $100 on a Masterbuilt 40” Digital Charcoal Smoker

Save $250 on a Weber Genesis E-325S Three-Burner Propane Grill

Save $100 on LoCo Cookers 36” SmartTemp 3-Burner Griddle

Save $50 on a Weber Q 1200 Portable Tabletop Propane Grill

Fishing Rods, Reels, and Fish Finders On Sale

Save $1,200 on a Garmin ECHOMAP Ultra 126sv Fish Finder/Chartplotter Combo with GT54 Transducer

Save 39 percent on a Lowrance HOOK Reveal 7 Fish Finder

Save $30 on Bass Pro Shops Pro Qualifier Spinning and Baitcasting Rods

Save $30 on a Bass Pro Shops Pro Qualifier Baitcasting Reel