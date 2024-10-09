Best Prime Day Action Camera Deals: 34% Off GoPro

Film your next excursion for less with these Prime Day deals

By Ashley Thess

Posted on Oct 9, 2024

A small black GoPro camera mounted on a tripod over the ocean

Action cameras are the best way to film your next adventure, hunt, or trip, and for Amazon’s October Prime Day, you can get over 30 percent off models from GoPro and DJI. Both of these brands have won awards in our testing of the best action cameras, so don’t sleep on these deals. They end today.

34% off GoPro HERO11 Black Bundle: Now $250

  • Includes HERO11 Black camera, head strap, QuickClip, and two Enduro batteries

31% off DJI Osmo Action 3 Outdoor Combo: Now $200

  • Includes action camera 4K with chest and backpack strap mount

36% off DJI Action 2 Dual-Screen Combo (32GB): Now $180

14% off DJI Osmo Mobile 6 Gimbal Stabilizer for Smartphones: Now $120

Ashley Thess

Associate Gear Editor

Ashley Thess is the Associate Gear Editor for Outdoor Life, where she edits and writes gear reviews. Originally from Missouri, she now lives in Salt Lake City, Utah, where she keeps an unruly gear closet.

