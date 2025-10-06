The Best Cabela’s and Bass Pro Deals for Prime Day: Guns, Optics, and Gear Are All Massively Discounted

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Amazon Prime Day is great for finding deals on general outdoor gear. But for specific hunting and fishing gear, well, Bass Pro and Cabela’s both have a lot more to offer. Happily, starting today (October 6) both retailers are offering some screaming hot deals on some of the best guns, optics, hunting and fishing gear available.
I scoured both websites to highlight the products that I think are the best overall value. I’ve used many of these items myself in the field, and in gear tests over the years. And I have to say, deals don’t get much better than these.
Optics
- Save more than $100 on a Leupold VX3HD rifle scope
- Save $500 on an AGM Thermal Scope
- Save $150 on the Sig Kilo 3K rangefinder
- Save $100 on Vortex binoculars
- Save up to 25% on a Leupold VX5HD rifle scope
Trail Cameras
- Save $70 on Moultrie Edge 2 trail cameras (a two-pack costs only $80)
- Save $30 on a Tactacam Reveal 3 trail camera
- Save $30 on a Tactacam security camera
- Save $50 on a Tactacam Ultra trail camera
Crossbows
- Save $500 on Tenpoint Viper Crossbow
- Save $50 on Wicked Ridge crossbows
Guns & Ammo
- Save $200 on Rossi R95 rifles
- Save 10% on Henry Model X lever-action rifles
- Save 16% on Benelli shotguns
- Save 7% on 9mm ammo
Fishing Gear
- Save $37 on Abu Garcia baitcast combo
- Save 40% on Livetarget worms
- Save $20 on Bass Pro Baitcast Prodigy
- Save 25% on Bass Pro Castmax spinning rod
- Save $20 on Bass Pro elite panfish rod
- Save $25 on Plano tackle boxes
- Save $14 on Bass Pro Micro Lite Elite spinning reel