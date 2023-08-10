SHARE

Cabela’s Fall Hunting Classic runs now through August 30 and has the deals you need to save money on hunting gear. Whether you need a new bow, crossbow, rifle or a few more trail cameras you can save hundreds during the sale. Here’s a look at some of the best deals on great gear.

Cabela’s Fall Hunting Classic Deals on Bows and Crossbows

TenPoint is a perennial favorite during our annual crossbow test and you can get the TenPoint Viper S400 Crossbow Package with ACUslide for $500 off. It’s now under $1,200.

Save $80 on a CenterPoint Sniper XT390 Crossbow Package

The PSE Archery Stinger is one of the best compound bows for the money and you can get it in a ready-to-hunt package on sale for $150.

Save $50 on a Wicked Ridge Raider 400 with ACUdraw De-Cock Crossbow Package. (2023 Best Value Winner)

Save $150 on a Barnett Hyper XP 405 Crossbow Package

Wicked Ridge makes some of the best crossbows for the money. The Wicked Ridge M-370 is on sale for $300 off at Cabela’s and Bass Pro.

Centerpoint Wrath 430 is on sale for $100 off. (2022 Best Value winner)

Cabela’s Fall Hunting Classic Deals on Optics

Vortex Diamondback 10x42mm Binoculars are on sale for $60 off

Vortex Diamondback 10×42 HD Binoculars in TrueTimber Strata camo are $80 off.

Leupold BX-4 Pro Guide HD Binoculars are 22 percent off

Zeiss Conquest HD Binoculars are $50 off

Swarovski EL Binoculars with Swarovision are 16 percent off

Rangefinders on Sale

Sig Sauer KILO6K Laser Rangefinding Binoculars are $260 off

Leica Geovid 10×42 3200.COM are $400 off (read the full review for more info)

Sig Sauer KILO4K Rangefinder is $120 off

Ammo on Sale

Herter’s Ammo is on sale for 11 to 12 percent off.

Save 16 percent on Hornady Precision Hunter 7mm-08 Rem 150 Grain 

Rifles and Shotguns on Sale

Save $50 on a Savage Arms AXIS II XP TrueTimber VSX Bolt-Action Rifle with Threaded Barrel

Save $40 on a Winchester SXP pump action

Save $50 on a Browning X-Bolt Hell’s Canyon Speed Suppressor-Ready Bolt-Action Rifle

Deals on Trail Cameras

Save $20 on a Tactacam Reveal X Gen 2 Trail Camera

Save $20 on a Tactacam Reveal X Pro Trail Camera (Best Overall Winner in the 2023 OL trail camera test)

Save $60 on a Spypoint Flex Cellular Trail Camera

Save $20 on a SpyPoint Flex G-36 Cell Camera (2023 Best Value Winner)

Treestands on Sale

Get $70 off a Big Game Hunter HD 1.5 Ladder Stand

Save $20 on a Muddy The Boss XL hang-on stand

Hunting Gear Deals

BOG DeathGrip FDE Aluminum Shooting Tripod is $30 off

