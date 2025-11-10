We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

In an age of raging inflation, it can be challenging to find deer hunting gear that is both effective and affordable. Luckily for you, I’ve been a diehard deer hunter for decades and I like to save cash just as much as the next guy. As such, here’s a roundup of the best cheap deer hunting gear that actually works.

The Muddy Mitigator 2.0 cellular trail camera is a great buy. It’s highly affordable, and right now, is being offered in a two-pack (while supplies last). Basically, you get two reliable cell cams for only $100. That’s an incredible deal. As someone who’s tested Muddy SD and cellular trail cameras, I can attest to the quality of the brand.

The Mitigator 2.0 cell cam is an enhancement, and next generation, of the Mitigator. Paired with the Command Pro app, this camera is an absolute scouting machine.

One thing I really like about this camera is its housing design, which blends in wherever the camera is posted. This makes it ideal for use on public lands (to minimize the chances of it being stolen), or merely hiding the cameras from deer.

The Automatic Network Coverage feature ensures that each of your active cameras are able to connect. It selects the strongest network signal in the area, whether that’s AT&T or Verizon.

The Command Pro app, you can share the camera with others. Plus, by integrating the camera into HuntStand through the Command Pro app, hunters can benefit from incredible data analysis.

Other cool benefits that come with this camera include AI night colorization, more filtering capabilities, 5- to 180-second recovery time, Burst Mode to capture multiple photos per triggering and more. It operates on eight AA batteries.

It’s challenging to find a quality treestand that gives you the ability to pack in light — on a budget. But that’s exactly what the XOP VANISH offers. You get a moderate to lightweight treestand that’s proven, for only $149.99. Hunters can rely on this treestand as a permanent option, or as their preferred hang-and-hunt system.

This unit is well-built. The VANISH is made with cast aluminum. Furthermore, it utilizes an I-beam system. This increases stability, quietness, and overall safety. It also has a tight V taper design, which is optimal for hunting in heavy cover.

The EVO-TRAC technology is a unique feature. This slip-proof surface makes it easier to stay steady, even in wet, snowy, or icy weather. A good seat cushion makes for more comfortable sits.

Overall, due to its quality design and lightweight nature, this is an excellent treestand for the run-and-gun, hang-and-hunt hunter. Plus, it integrates nicely with the XOP climbing sticks.

Compound Bow: Bear Whitetail INT RTH

The cost of flagship bows continues to increase almost every year. And once you add in accessories, it can be challenging to get in the bowhunting game on a budget now. Fortunately, it’s still possible, and one option is the Bear Whitetail INT RTH. The “RTH” portion stands for “Ready to Hunt,” meaning it comes equipped with accessories. All said, you’re hunting with only $749.99 spent.

This bow comes with the EKO cam system, which has a reputation of quality. It has a smooth draw cycle and is capable of shooting tight groups. It’s all a whitetail hunter would ever need.

As for the RTH package, it comes with numerous accessories. These include a picatinny-mounted four-pin Trophy Ridge sight, IMS V-Biscuit rest, five-arrow quiver, stabilizer, peep sight, and wrist sling. Basically, it’s as advertised — ready to hunt.

You can get the bow in right- or left-hand versions in five different colors, including Olive, Stone, Emerge 2.0, Mossy Oak Bottomland, or Veil Rush.

You can get this wallet-friendly crossbow package for only $700, and that’s a good deal. Most crossbows are significantly more expensive than that. This bow allows hunters to get in the game without spending so much money.

This crossbow is surprisingly quiet, which is good, as that can help reduce the chances of a deer jumping the string.

The adjustable quiver is sleek and holds tighter to the bow than a lot of crossbow models. The scope is a 2-7X36mm with a multi-reticle. It sits atop a cantilever-style mount above the rail.

This crossbow comes topped off with a great scope. The Axe optic includes illuminated, pre-etched reticles from 20-100 yards. It shoots the 20-inch PileDriver crossbow bolts with moon nocks and 100-grain field points.

Another benefit is the removable Quiet Crank cocking device. That’s surprising, because most budget crossbows have to be cocked the old-fashioned way. This is a definitive advantage over other budget crossbows. (It also comes with a rope cocking device.)

Overall, this is a moderately fast, but certainly accurate, crossbow that hunters can rely on. Buy this one, and you can hunt with a crossbow you trust and be ready to hunt for only $700.

The NAP Spitfire has been around for a long time. That’s because it’s proven, reliable, and relatively affordable. If you’re shooting a 60-plus-pound bow at reasonable deer ranges, then penetration won’t be an issue with this broadhead.

Its three blades are very sharp, and the ferrule and blades are quite strong. It also comes with a patented spring clip technology, which ensures blades stay closed in the quiver and during flight. They do this without the use of bands or O rings.

The Micro-Grooved SlimLine Ferrule is designed to improve accuracy and penetration. The Hardened Trophy Tip is built to blast through bone, if needed. You can find a 3-pack for about $33, which is a heck of a deal these days.

Finding an affordable binocular that still has good image quality and low-light performance is a bit like punching your tag on a unicorn. Thankfully, Vortex is making that pursuit easier. The Triumph HD bino offers surprisingly good glass for only $150.

At this price point, it’s very difficult to beat the light transmission this binocular produces. It comes with the HD Optical System, which is optimized for better resolution. It’s gas-purged and O-ring-sealed for better fog-proofing and waterproofing. It produces great color. Fully multi-coated lenses are anti-reflective. A roof prism and rubber armor make for great durability.

This binocular is compact, making it easier to store in a pack or bino harness. Of course, the Triumph feels great in-hand, too. In fact, it feels like a much more expensive optic. It is tripod adaptable.

Hunting Pack: Alps Outdoorz Pursuit

Most deer hunters require a good pack and the Alps Outdoorz Pursuit checks that box for only $130. With a center aluminum stay, you can actually load this pack up with a lot of weight and still be comfortable. It includes an organizational shelf pocket and rain cover. A drop-down pocket makes it easier to carry your gun or bow. There’s a quiver holder on each side of the pack. A front lashing system makes for easier carrying, too.

Furthermore, a D-ring clip makes it easier to hang in the tree. The padded removable waist belt makes for easier packing. It is hydration compatible. Of course, in 2024, this pack was voted “Best Bowhunting Backpack Overall” by Outdoor Life.