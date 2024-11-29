Insane Black Friday Deals on Cordless Drills and Bit Sets: Dewalt, Milwaukee, Skill, and Bosch

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
One of the most essential tools for pros, DIYers, and homeowners is a cordless drill. You can save nearly half off the usual price on one of the top models we’ve tested and a third of the price of many others. Here are the best Black Friday deals we’ve found on cordless drills.
Save 46% on the DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver, Power Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries and Charger
This kit usually sells for $239, but it’s now $129. That’s basically like buying the impact driver and getting the cordless drill for free. The addition of the two batteries and charger is a massive value.
Save 21% on the SKIL Rechargeable 4V Cordless Screwdriver, It’s Now $15
This is the ultimate screwdriver for putting together kids toys and assembling furniture. It’s also great for ligh-duty jobs around the house. At $15 it’s a no brainer especially because it comes with all the bits you’ll need for most tasks.
Save 38% on the DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill Driver, XR 2.0 Ah Battery and Charger Included
We put the 20V Max head-to-head against other drills in our Best Cordless Drill test. It did excellent and is one of the best values, especially if you already own other DEWALT tools. The batteries are cross compatible so can keep a few charged up and use them in any of your cordless tools.
Save 44% on BOSCH CLPK22-120 12V Max Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit with 3/8 In. Drill/Driver, 1/4 In. Impact Driver, (2) 2 Ah Batteries, Charger and Case
Get an impact driver and cordless drill for $100.
Save 25% on Milwaukee 2903-20 M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver
Save 28% on Milwaukee 3601-20 M118 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Compact Drill/Driver
Driver and Drill Bit Sets on Sale
Save 22% on DEWALT Titanium Nitride Coated Drill Bit Set
Save 20% on BOSCH 47-Piece Screwdriver Bit Assorted Set
Save 17% on DEWALT Impact Ready Flextorq 40-Piece Steel Screwdriver Bit Set
The Best Deals on Outdoor Gear Gifts
After field-testing the best gear all year long, we know exactly what should be on your shopping list. Check out the top performing outdoors products and the best deals available.