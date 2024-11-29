Insane Black Friday Deals on Cordless Drills and Bit Sets: Dewalt, Milwaukee, Skill, and Bosch

Save over 40% on cordless drills and impact drivers

By Scott Einsmann

Posted 1 Hour Ago

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

One of the most essential tools for pros, DIYers, and homeowners is a cordless drill. You can save nearly half off the usual price on one of the top models we’ve tested and a third of the price of many others. Here are the best Black Friday deals we’ve found on cordless drills.

Save 46% on the DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver, Power Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries and Charger

This kit usually sells for $239, but it’s now $129. That’s basically like buying the impact driver and getting the cordless drill for free. The addition of the two batteries and charger is a massive value.

Save 21% on the SKIL Rechargeable 4V Cordless Screwdriver, It’s Now $15

The Skil 4V cordless screwdriver for home use.

This is the ultimate screwdriver for putting together kids toys and assembling furniture. It’s also great for ligh-duty jobs around the house. At $15 it’s a no brainer especially because it comes with all the bits you’ll need for most tasks.

Save 38% on the DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill Driver, XR 2.0 Ah Battery and Charger Included 

We put the 20V Max head-to-head against other drills in our Best Cordless Drill test. It did excellent and is one of the best values, especially if you already own other DEWALT tools. The batteries are cross compatible so can keep a few charged up and use them in any of your cordless tools.

Save 44% on BOSCH CLPK22-120 12V Max Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit with 3/8 In. Drill/Driver, 1/4 In. Impact Driver, (2) 2 Ah Batteries, Charger and Case

Get an impact driver and cordless drill for $100.

Save 25% on Milwaukee 2903-20 M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver

Save 28% on Milwaukee 3601-20 M118 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Compact Drill/Driver

Driver and Drill Bit Sets on Sale

Save 22% on DEWALT Titanium Nitride Coated Drill Bit Set

Save 20% on BOSCH 47-Piece Screwdriver Bit Assorted Set

Save 17% on DEWALT Impact Ready Flextorq 40-Piece Steel Screwdriver Bit Set

 
colorado elk hunters

The Best Deals on Outdoor Gear Gifts

After field-testing the best gear all year long, we know exactly what should be on your shopping list. Check out the top performing outdoors products and the best deals available.

SEE DEALS AND GIFTS
 
Scott Einsmann Avatar

Scott Einsmann

Executive Gear Editor

Scott Einsmann is Outdoor Life’s gear editor. He oversees the gear team’s editors and writers who are subject matter experts in bows, knives, hunting, fishing, backpacking, and more. He lives in Richmond, Virginia with his wife and two bird dogs.

Learn more about Outdoorlife.com Editorial Standards

WHY YOU CAN TRUST OUTDOOR LIFE

Since 1898, OL has been a leading authority in testing and reviewing hunting gear, fishing tackle, guns and shooting equipment, and much more. We have more than a century-long history of evaluating products, and we’re now bringing that expertise to online reviews. Our editors are experienced outdoorsmen and women, and most importantly, we’re trained journalists. We prioritize field testing and objective data when reviewing products. We conduct interviews with gear manufacturers and engineers as well as outdoor experts so that our readers have an understanding of how and why a product works—or doesn’t.

 

Advertising does not influence our gear reviews and it never will. While we always focus our coverage on standout products—because we want our readers to be aware of the latest and greatest gear—we also cover the flaws and quirks of any given product.

 

Find out more about our product evaluation process.