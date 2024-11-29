Insane Black Friday Deals on Cordless Drills and Bit Sets: Dewalt, Milwaukee, Skill, and Bosch

Share







One of the most essential tools for pros, DIYers, and homeowners is a cordless drill. You can save nearly half off the usual price on one of the top models we’ve tested and a third of the price of many others. Here are the best Black Friday deals we’ve found on cordless drills.

Save 46% on the DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver, Power Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries and Charger

This kit usually sells for $239, but it’s now $129. That’s basically like buying the impact driver and getting the cordless drill for free. The addition of the two batteries and charger is a massive value.

Save 21% on the SKIL Rechargeable 4V Cordless Screwdriver, It’s Now $15

This is the ultimate screwdriver for putting together kids toys and assembling furniture. It’s also great for ligh-duty jobs around the house. At $15 it’s a no brainer especially because it comes with all the bits you’ll need for most tasks.

Save 38% on the DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill Driver, XR 2.0 Ah Battery and Charger Included

We put the 20V Max head-to-head against other drills in our Best Cordless Drill test. It did excellent and is one of the best values, especially if you already own other DEWALT tools. The batteries are cross compatible so can keep a few charged up and use them in any of your cordless tools.

Get an impact driver and cordless drill for $100.

Driver and Drill Bit Sets on Sale

Save 22% on DEWALT Titanium Nitride Coated Drill Bit Set

Save 20% on BOSCH 47-Piece Screwdriver Bit Assorted Set

Save 17% on DEWALT Impact Ready Flextorq 40-Piece Steel Screwdriver Bit Set