Cyber Monday: Our Favorite Hunting Arrow Shaft Is on Sale

We found the best price on the Easton 5.0 arrow shafts

By Scott Einsmann

Published

The best hunting arrow, the Easton 5.0
Photo by P.J. Reilly

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

The Easton 5.0 is our pick for the best hunting arrow shaft of 2025, and it’s on sale right now for the best price on the web. You can get a 12 pack of shafts with half outs for 17% off. They’re now only $170 — compare that to $187 at other retailers.

Save 17% on Easton 5.0 Shafts with Half Outs

  • Lightest 5mm carbon hunting shafts for speed and precision
  • ACU-Carbon seamless design with +/- .003 inch straightness tolerance
  • Optimized for extreme FOC and superior downrange performance
  • Includes 50-grain steel half outs and 5mm Microlite nocks
  • Made in the USA with consistent spine and balanced weight
Scott Einsmann Avatar

Scott Einsmann

Executive Gear Editor

Scott Einsmann is Outdoor Life’s gear editor. He oversees the gear team’s editors and writers who are subject matter experts in bows, knives, hunting, fishing, backpacking, and more. He lives in Richmond, Virginia with his wife and two bird dogs.

Learn more about Outdoorlife.com Editorial Standards