Cyber Monday: Our Favorite Hunting Arrow Shaft Is on Sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Sign up for the Outdoor Life Newsletter Get the hottest outdoor news—plus a free month of onX Hunt Elite. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The Easton 5.0 is our pick for the best hunting arrow shaft of 2025, and it’s on sale right now for the best price on the web. You can get a 12 pack of shafts with half outs for 17% off. They’re now only $170 — compare that to $187 at other retailers.

Save 17% on Easton 5.0 Shafts with Half Outs