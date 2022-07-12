Maven is known for producing durable optics that outperform their price points, and the Prime Day deal on Maven’s C series binoculars makes them even more appealing. If you’re looking for an excellent pair of binoculars with an entry level price, you won’t want to miss out on this deal from Maven.

Key Features

Magnification: 8, 10, and 12x

Objective Lens: 42mm

Waterproof

Eye Relief: 16mm

Unconditional lifetime warranty

Product Overview

These durable and lightweight binoculars offer great optics at an entry level price. And the 10x hits the sweet spot in terms of size, making these a versatile pair of binoculars for most hunting applications.

Key Features

Magnification: 7, 10x

Objective Lens: 28mm

Waterproof

Eye Relief: 15mm

Unconditional lifetime warranty

Product Overview

The compact size of these 10x28mm binoculars are an excellent option for tree stand bowhunters, and they’re easy to use with one hand. And the $200 Prime Day deal makes them an appealing choice, when you consider the price of most competitors.

Key Features

Magnification: 10, 12x

Objective Lens: 50mm

Waterproof

Eye Relief: 15mm

Unconditional lifetime warranty

Product Overview

If you’re looking for high powered binoculars during Amazon’s Prime Day Deals, the Maven C3 10 and 12x binoculars are hard to beat. With 20-percent off both options, the Maven C3s should fit the bill nicely. And the Prime Day savings coupled with Maven’s direct to consumer prices give you a lot of glass for a fraction of the price.

