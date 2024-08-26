An Insane Deal (Two for $100) on One of Our Favorite Trail Cams

This deal on a two pack of trail cams is too good to pass up

By Scott Einsmann

Posted on Aug 26, 2024 6:06 PM EDT

The Moultrie edge is the best budget cellular trail camera

I always need at least one more trail camera, but it gets crazy expensive to have a fleet of good cell cams. Bass Pro Shops has the solution to my problem with a two pack of Moultrie Mobile Edge cell cams for $100. That’s $50 each for a trail cam that won “Best App” in our annual trail camera test. Just keep in mind that the sale ends August 28, so scoop up this deal while you can.

Why We Like the Moultrie Mobile Edge

If you don’t have time to read our full cellular trail camera test, here’s the short version of why this camera did well in our test.

The Mobile Edge has an app that’s designed with image recognition, so it identifies deer (including bucks vs. does), turkeys, vehicles, and humans in photos. That filters your photos for you so you can narrow in on the photos you want to see and none of the local raccoon population. It also tracks deer activity for you. When editor-in-chief, Alex Robinson, was testing the Edge, it told him that the best buck activity was around 6 a.m. Robinson ended up shooting a really nice buck that season using data from the Moultrie camera.

Aside from a powerful app, it has good shutter speed and photo quality. The sale is for the older version of Mobile Edge, which is the one we tested, and the new version is three times the sale price. If you have to have the best of the best, get the new one. But if you’re good with a reliable camera that takes decent photos, the original Mobile Edge is the way to go. Especially for $50.

More Trail Camera Deals from Bass Pro Shops

