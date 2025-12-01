Save $90 on the TrophyLine HyperLite Sticks

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Sign up for the Outdoor Life Newsletter Get the hottest outdoor news—plus a free month of onX Hunt Elite. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The TrophyLine HyperLite is a magnesium climbing stick that packs flat and grips a tree with authority. See our review of them here. These sticks are usually $450 for four, but they’re now $360 at Lancaster Archery Supply, which is the best price I’ve seen to date.

Save $190 on a TrophyLine Specter Venatic Saddle Kit

Save $40 on a TrophyLine The Rival Climbing Sticks

Save $90 on TrophyLine HyperLite Climbing Sticks