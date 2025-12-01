Save $90 on the TrophyLine HyperLite Sticks

These ultralight climbing sticks are at their lowest price

By Scott Einsmann

Published

The author climbs a tree using the Trophyline Hyperlite climbing sticks
Photo by Erik Barber

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

The TrophyLine HyperLite is a magnesium climbing stick that packs flat and grips a tree with authority. See our review of them here. These sticks are usually $450 for four, but they’re now $360 at Lancaster Archery Supply, which is the best price I’ve seen to date.

Save $190 on a TrophyLine Specter Venatic Saddle Kit

Save $40 on a TrophyLine The Rival Climbing Sticks

Save $90 on TrophyLine HyperLite Climbing Sticks

Scott Einsmann Avatar

Scott Einsmann

Executive Gear Editor

Scott Einsmann is Outdoor Life’s gear editor. He oversees the gear team’s editors and writers who are subject matter experts in bows, knives, hunting, fishing, backpacking, and more. He lives in Richmond, Virginia with his wife and two bird dogs.

Learn more about Outdoorlife.com Editorial Standards