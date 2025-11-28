The 29 Best Black Friday Deals on Treestands, Blinds, and Climbing Sticks

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
There’s nothing better than spending a crisp fall morning in a treestand or ground blind. If it’s been a few years since your last upgrade, or you’re putting up a stand in a new location for the late season, you’re in luck. There are loads of treestands, ground blinds, saddles, climbing sticks, and accessories on sale during Black Friday, and I tracked down the best deals so you can spend more time hunting and less time searching for a deal.
Treestands and Platforms
- Save $70 on a Summit Viper SD Ultra Climbing Treestand
- Save $50 on a Hawk Kickback LVL Hang-On Treestand
- Save $72 on a Novix Helo Hang On Treestand
- Save $90 on a Novix Raider Hybrid Mini Hang-On Treestand
- Save $76 on a Novix Echo Hang On Treestand
- Save $30 on a Summit Ledge XT Hang On Treestand
- Save $44 on a Latitude Outdoors Profile XL Gen2 Saddle Platform
- Save $200 on a Novix Raider Series Ladder Stand
- Save $34 on a TrophyLine The Rival Platform
- Save $42 on a Latitude Outdoors Profile Saddle Platform
- Save $60 on a TrophyLine HyperLite Saddle Platform
Climbing Sticks
- Save $90 on TrophyLine HyperLite Climbing Sticks (4 pack)
- Save $40 on TrophyLine The Rival Climbing Sticks (4 pack)
- Save $50 on Latitude Carbon SS Climbing Sticks (3 Pack)
- Save $34 on Tethrd Workhorse Climbing Sticks
- Save $40 on HAWK Helium Climbing Sticks 20″ 4 Pack
- Save $60 on Novix Double Step Welded Climbing Sticks
- Save $120 on Trophyline Double Step Mini Climbing Sticks (4 Pack)
Hunting Blinds
- Save $10 on a Cabela’s Specialist Ground Blind Combo
- Save $24 on an Ameristep Brickhouse Hub Ground Blind
- Save $36 on an Ameristep Banshee Wide Bottom Extreme Ground Blind
Saddle Systems
- Save $74 on a TrophyLine Covert Ultra Saddle Kit
- Save $74 on a TrophyLine Nimbus Pro Saddle Kit
- Save $60 on a Latitude Outdoors Lonestar Mossy Oak Bottomlands Tree Saddle
- Save $40 on a Latitude Outdoors Realtree Original Maverick Single Panel Tree Saddle
- Save $86 on a Latitude Outdoors Lonestar Tree Saddle Kit
- Save $190 on a TrophyLine Specter Venatic Saddle Kit
- Save $49 on a Tethrd Workhorse Tree Saddle Kit
Accessories
- Save $12 on a Novix Platform Mounted Bow Holder
- Save $15 on Latitude Outdoors Camo Knee Pads
- Save $45 on a X-Spot Shooter Chair with Arrow Tubes