Easily spool your reels with Amazon’s Prime Day line spooler deals of 2023. These tools will help you spool your reels quickly and without line twists so you can get out on the water.

Berkley Portable Fishing Line Spooling Station is 20 percent off at $24

KastKing Improved Kalibrate is 27 percent off

This patent pending line spooler design features rubber coated clamp points to keep any size rod steady and prevent twists.

Piscifun Speed X is 22 percent off

KastKing Kalibrate Line Spooler and Braid Scissors are 20 percent off

