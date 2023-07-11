We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Prime Day Deals on Thermal Scopes Under $1000

Get 42 percent off the ATN Thor LT Thermal Rifle Scope

Get 19 percent off the AGM Rattler TS19-256

Read our review of the best thermal scopes to learn more.

Thermal Scope and Monocular Deals

Get 15 percent off the AGM Varmint LRF TS35-384

Get 18 percent off the ATN Thor-LT 5-10x 160×120 (Just over $1,000)

Get 22 percent off the AGM Global Vision Thermal monocular (Just over $1,000)

Prime Day Deals on Night Vision Scopes

Get 15 percent off the Sightmark Wraith HD Digital Night Vision Riflescope. It’s now under $500!

Get 23 percent off the Sightmark Wraith 4K Digital Night Vision Riflescope

Read Next: Best Night Vision Scopes