Our Top 31 Prime Day Deals

Amazon’s big sale goes from July 8-11, and you can find Prime Day deals on just about anything. But if you read Outdoor Life you’re probably not interested in a juicer or a TV. You want good outdoor gear for a great price. Well the OL team has looked through hundreds of Prime Day Deals to find you our top picks on outdoor gear savings. We’ll keep this page updated with fresh deals all week, so check back for more.
Prime Day Deals on Fishing Gear
- Save on Berkley baits and terminal tackle
- Save on Yamamoto baits. Senkos are 59% off
- Save $100 on a PENN Spinfisher VI Spinning Fishing Reel
- Get a Ugly Stik GX2 Spinning Combo for only $43
Prime Day Deals on Backpacks and Backpacking Gear
- Osprey Ariel 65L is 35% off
- Osprey Exos 48 is 15% off
- Save on Mountain House
Prime Day Deals on Optics
- Save $125 on Maven C.1 Binoculars
- Save $160 on Maven CS.1 Spotting Scopes
- Save 50 percent on Bushnell Prime 10×42 Binocular and Vault Bino Caddy. They’re now only $136.
- Save hundreds on AGM Rattler and Adder thermal scopes
Prime Day Deals on Coolers
- Pelican 70QT Elite Cooler is 17% off
- Save 25% on a Coleman Classic Series Insulated Portable Rolling Cooler with Wheels
- Save 20-26% on a Igloo BMX Hard Coolers
Prime Day Deals on Hunting Gear
- Get a Moultrie Edge 2 Cellular Trail Camera for only $60
- Save 55% on a Hawk Helium Hammock Tree Saddle
- Save 31% on New Archery Products Spitfire Mechanical Broadhead 1 1/2′ Cut Diameter 100 Grain Front Deploying 3 Pack Black
- Save 20% on a Plano All-Weather Bow Case
Knife Deals
- Get a CJRB Acacia Pocket Knife for only $29
- Save $10 on a Kizer Mini Harpoon EDC Fixed Blade
- Kershaw Leek for only $64
- Save 25% on a Leatherman Free P4. It’s now $113.
- Save 22% on a Victorinox Evolution 10
Mini Chainsaw Prime Day Deals
- Save 23% on a Saker Mini Chainsaw
- The upgraded model is 21% off
- Get a Saker Cordless Pole Saw for 24% off. It’s now $152.
Solar Generators
- Top Pick: Jackery Explorer 1000 with 200W Solar Panel is 49% off
- Anker Solix C1000 with 100W Solar Panel is 53% off
- Jackery Explorer 3000 PRO with 2x200W Solar Panels is 50% off
- Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus, Expandable Battery, and 2X200W Solar Panel is 50% off
- EcoFlow Delta 2 Max (2048Wh) with 400W Solar Panel is 50% off