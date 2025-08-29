The Top 10 Deals of Cabela’s Labor Day Sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

The Cabela’s Labor Day sale runs until Sept. 3 and it’s your last chance at savings until Black Friday. There’s no need to scroll through hundreds of items on sale, here are the top 10 deals we found.

Save $300 to $400 on Leupold VX-5HD CDS-ZL2 Side Focus Rifle Scopes

Leupold just released the new VX-5HD Gen 2, which means you can get the older model for a solid discount. The main difference between the Gen 1 and Gen 2 scopes is the turrets. The new models have an upgraded turret system for shooters who prefer to dial versus hold over. The price difference between the two is $300 to $400.

Get Moultrie Mobile EDGE 2 PRO Cellular Trail Cameras for $60 each

Two packs of the Moultrie Mobile EDGE 2 PRO are on sale for $120 each. So you’re getting one of the best cellular trail cameras for only $60 a piece.

One of our favorite rubber hunting boots is on sale for only $130 during Cabela’s Labor Day sale.

Save $200 on Vortex Razor HD Gen 2 Spotting Scopes

The Razor HD Gen 2 is one of the best spotting scopes for the money at it’s usual price of $1700. But, at $1500 it’s a real bargain.

Save $100 on Primos Double Bull SurroundView Double Wide Ground Blinds

If you’re looking for an easy to set up ground blind that will last for years, you can’t go wrong with a Double Bull. This one is now on sale for $400.

Save $80 on Moultrie Deer Feeder 325 Gravity Tripod Feeder

This feeder holds 325 pounds of corn and doesn’t need batteries to keep a constant flow of feed going to deer.

Save $100 on a CZ Teal Double-Trigger Side-by-Side Shotgun

This double gun is now only $600 and comes in 12, 20, and 28 gauge.

Get a Benelli SuperNova Pump-Action Shotgun in Realtree MAX-4 for only $600

This is a versatile shotgun at a great price of $600. Compare that to $650 on sale at Academy.

Save $200 on a Wicked Ridge Raider 400 with ACUdraw De-Cock Crossbow Package

This is one of the best crossbows for the money and a great deal at $700.

Get this pole saw for only $91. Check out our review of the best pole saws for more great options.