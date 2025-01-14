Quick Strike Podcast: 3 Winter Escapes for Bass Addicts

Are the Chatterbaits nestled all snug in their beds? Have the crankbaits settled in for their long winter’s nap? If you live in the Midwest or northern part of the country, the answer is likely yes, and that’s kind of a bummer. It leaves you counting the days until spring or watching reruns of “Bill Dance Outdoors” at least until the lakes thaw to scratch your bassy itch. Old Bill, of course, didn’t have this problem because he was rooted in the South.

The Florida Keys, Caribbean, and Mexico are all popular winter destinations for anglers, but you’re a bass fiend, so maybe chasing bonefish or snapper isn’t overly appealing. Not to mention, foreign travel and a lodge stay can put a serious dent in your bank account. But there are plenty of great dead-of-winter bass options in the lower 48, and Derek Horner — former captain of Penn State’s bass fishing team and Outdoor Life’s resident bass guru — has recommendations. You might not be able to bust out the shorts and flip flops at all of them, but with a little planning and pre-trip research, you can get your fix and possibly the biggest bass of your life.

Florida

It’s no secret that the Sunshine State is a winter haven for bass freaks. Lake Okeechobee at the southern end is arguably the No. 1 destination for off-season largemouth fishing, and Horner says you can positively hammer at the “Big O” in January and February. But you won’t be there alone. Barring a severe cold front, the weather is mild and pleasant here mid-winter, which makes Okeechobee so appealing. Still, Horner says not to rule out points north.

“The best place to go in the dead of winter is Central Florida,” Horner says. “Specifically, the Orlando area. You’ve got the Harris Chain of Lakes, Lake Apopka, Lake George, and Crescent Lake. There is a pile of lakes in the Orlando area, and they don’t get the same pressure as Okeechobee. Plus, you can get a two-for-one-deal going. Take the kids to Disney and you get to go bass fishing.”

Horner also likes the St. Johns River in Northeast Florida but points out that this region is more susceptible to winter cold fronts that can throw off the fishing. Catch a span of stable weather, though, and he says targeting shell bars in the river with Chatterbaits and the like can be highly productive.

Texas

The massive state of Texas is a largemouth Mecca, and lakes like Falcon and Amistad that straddle the U.S.-Mexico border have reputations for being big fish factories. Though the temperatures might be nicer for anglers coming down from, say, Wisconsin or New York, these desert lakes are not Horner’s first choices.

“Lake Fork feels very obvious, but it has to be mentioned,” says Horner. “Fork has giant bass, and it continues to put out giants. And even in winter you can catch them in some really fun ways. There’s a lot of deep timber in the basins on Fork, and if you target those along with the drop-offs, you have a shot at catching some really huge females.”

Horner also gives a nod to Sam Rayburn Reservoir, noting that while you may not catch bass as big as those in Lake Fork, it’s a great location for numbers of quality bass in winter. He also suggests O.H. Ivie Lake, which is the “‘sleeper’ that’s not so much of a sleeper anymore” thanks to the rising popularity of forward-facing sonar. If fishing with this new technology is your game, however, O.H. Ivie kicks out some winter heavies.

South Carolina

Horner (left) with a bass caught on a winter trip to the Southeast. Photo courtesy Derek Horner

Nobody traveling to South Carolina in February is expecting to swim in the pool and sweat on the water. But despite the Palmetto State being well within the zone of winter’s wrath, Horner says if you time a visit with a milder stretch of weather — or at least, avoid a jarring cold front — it’s a bit of a hidden gem for winter bass glory.

“You’re certainly not warm, summer bass fishing in South Carolina in winter,” Horner says. “The water temperatures are probably in the 50s or high 40s, but I guarantee local anglers are still launching their bass boats, and one of the best places is Santee Cooper, which is a combination of Lakes Marion and Moultrie. The place has giants, and you can catch them off cypress stumps which is a lot of fun. There are also loads of boat docks on Santee with deep water under them, and those are great places for bass to stage this time of year.”

No matter where you’re headed, Horner says you’ve got to do some homework and choose your adventure wisely, especially if you’re pulling your own boat. Mind the weather ahead of departure to avoid trailering in a blizzard or other nasty winter conditions. Be flexible if possible and monitor long-term forecasts for pending fronts that could destabilize the conditions.

Perhaps most importantly, Horner recommends getting on YouTube and watching as much video about the location as possible, and not footage shot by pro anglers, either — because they always seem to catch fish. Study what the locals are doing and comb over charts to at least have a game plan when you arrive. When dealing with unpredictable winter weather, don’t bank on Mother Nature giving you plenty of time to go from blind to dialed, or giving you a consistent pattern each day of your visit.